Lorenzo Styles Jr. Injury News is Bummer for Saints

As far as 172nd-overall draft picks go, Lorenzo Styles Jr. is about as exciting as they come.

The New Orleans Saints drafted him out of Ohio State with the hopes of him turning into a playmaker at the NFL level.

That may still happen eventually, but an injury is going to stop him from doing so immediately.

The Saints placed Styles on injured reserve on Tuesday, which cleared a roster spot for newly claimed cornerback Decamerion Richardson.

Lorenzo Styles Jr. Injury Update

Styles’ injury is to his calf. He hurt it during the Saints’ second game of the preseason.

He now has to miss at least four games. That’s the absence required by him being placed on IR at this point in the preseason.

After four games, Styles can be activated, although the Saints can also wait longer before bringing him back from injured reserve.

Lorenzo Styles Jr. Traits

Styles is an absolute freak of nature on the football field.

At the 2026 NFL Combine, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.27 seconds.

While at Ohio State, he spent time returning kickoffs, and against UCLA, he had an electric 100-yard return for a touchdown in which his speed was on full display.

He’s an intriguing talent who began his college career at Notre Dame as a wide receiver. When he transferred to Ohio State, he also switched sides of the football and became a safety.

Styles isn’t the same level of NFL prospect as his brother, Sonny, who was chosen No. 7 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders. Sonnny is bigger and will be a long-term linebacker in the nation’s capital.

For Lorenzo to pan out, he’ll have to turn his speed and versatility into strengths taht can help him make an impact.

With NFL bloodlines, the Styles brothers both have experience with what it means to be a professional football player.

Lorenzo Styles Sr. was a star for Ohio State who then played six seasons in the NFL between the Atlanta Falcons and St. Louis Rams. He won a Super Bowl ring with the Rams.

A few years ago, Lorenzo Sr. spoke to the Ohio State Alumni Magazine about what it’s like for his sons to be playing for the Buckeyes like he did.

One quote in particular could apply to the challenges of Lorenzo Jr.’s journey now.

“You go through the struggles of camp, the struggles of everybody getting better,” he says. “You’re sharing that same common goal and everybody’s working extremely hard to reach that goal. The team creates that brotherhood. It’s inevitable.”

Lorenzo Jr. will have to heal up before he can make an impact at the NFL level. But with strong traits and a strong pedigree, he’ll have a chance. The Saints liked him enough to draft him, and it’ll be up to the rookie to work his way back on the field and make the best first impression that he can.