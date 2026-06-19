New Orleans Saints Announce Signing Of Recent Dallas Cowboys Player

The New Orleans Saints will not open up training camp until July 29.

That said, the Saints (and the rest of the NFL) continue to make roster moves ahead of the big day.

Saints Announce Signing Of Recent Cowboy

On Wednesday, the Saints announced that they had signed Jalen Moreno-Cropper to a contract.

Erin Summers of ESPN wrote: “#Saints have signed WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper, K Tanner Brown and QB Hunter Dekkers”

Moreno-Cropper signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2023 (out of Fresno State).

He appeared in four games for the team over the last two seasons (2024 and 2025).

Most recently, the 25-year-old had been playing in the UFL for the Houston Gamblers.

Social Media Reacts To Moreno-Cropper Signing

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@FFStalder: “Jalen Cropper sighting!”

United Football Media: “#UFL to #NFL: Houston Gamblers WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper signs with the New Orleans #Saints Jalen finished the year with 504 all purpose yards in just 7 games and showed how explosive he can be with the ball in his hands 👀”

@SpringFBnews: “🔹Signature #UFLtoNFL ▫️WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper | Houston Gamblers ▫️Stats 2026 : 22 rec, 291 yds, 213 KR yds, 1 return TD”

United Football League: “Another weapon joins the Saints! Jalen Cropper has signed with New Orleans ⚜️”

John Sigler: “Newly-assigned Saints jersey numbers: 45: LB Jackson Sirmon 46: K Tanner Brown 85: WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper (listed as Jalen Cropper) QB Hunter Dekkers wore #18 at minicamp but it’s assigned to WR Bryce Lance, so someone has to change. Only other number he’s eligible for is #7.”

Moreno-Cropper could end up being a sneaky addition to New Orleans because of his strong kick-returning ability.

He will be a name to watch during Training Camp (and in the preseason).

Looking At The Saints

Kellen Moore is going into his second season at the helm for New Orleans.

He is looking to help them snap a five-year playoff drought.

They will play their first game of the regular season on September 13 when they visit the Detroit Lions.