New Orleans Saints Receive Concerning Cameron Jordan Injury Update

The New Orleans Saints received a terrible injury update regarding their star defensive end Cameron Jordan today. He could miss the start of the season, per New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore. Jordan sustained the injury during Thursday’s practice, causing him to miss the next three days of training camp.

Moore said, “He’s going to miss a little bit of time.”

The New Orleans Saints will perform another diagnosis of Jordan’s injury in the coming days. Moore did not provide any specific dates about when Jordan will return. However, the injury could preclude him from beginning of the season.

Moore continued, “It could possibly get into the season, but you never know. [You need] to have some patience with it, let it take its course and we’ll collect more information as we go.”

Astonishingly, Jordan has only missed one game because of an injury in his NFL career. That was in week 11 of the 2022 season because of an orbital fracture.

New Orleans Saints Cameron Jordan Injury Could Cause Him to Miss Regular Season Games

When the New Orleans Saints and Jordan negotiated a new contract this summer, it seemed pivotal that both sides reached an agreement. Jordan has been one of the best Saints of all time and a great leader for the organization. Similar to Alvin Kamara, the Saints are trying to balance moving forward with their young squad and respecting the past.

That being said, the Saints needed to keep Jordan because of their lack of depth on the defensive line, particularly on the edge. They have Chase Young, Carl Granderson, Tyree Wilson, and Anfernee Jennings. Another injury could really hurt the New Orleans Saints’ chances early in the season defensively.

Moore said, “We certainly feel good about our depth in that position. We got some really talented players on the edge. We view it as a strength of our football team. We’re going to need multiple guys to play throughout the season no matter what. … So we’ll take time to kind of evaluate while Cam’s out and see where it looks here through training camp and then these other guys will be ready to go.”

Saints Defensive Line Depth Now Tested

In 2025, Jordan and Young were the only two players on the New Orleans Saints to reach double digit sacks. Granderson was next with six. With the loss of Bryan Bresee, the New Orleans Saints cannot afford more injuries to their defensive line.

Despite the confidence of the head coach, the Saints may want to look into an injury replacement while Jordan recovers. Wilson and Jennings are decent depth options, but they will need help in case more players go down. Young has a spotty injury history of his own, so a massive workload for him this early in the season could be a risk.