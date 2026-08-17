New Orleans Saints WR Jordyn Tyson Suffers Long Term Injury

Recently, New Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson suffered a hamstring injury in a joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Saints head coach Kellen Moore said that he would miss an unknown amount of time. However, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network now indicates that he should miss two months.

“#Saints rookie WR Jordyn Tyson, who has been a standout during training camp, is expected to be out roughly two months with his hamstring injury, per me and @MikeGarafolo. Tyson, who has been consulting with experts, could begin the season on short-term Injured Reserve.”

The New Orleans Saints drafted Tyson with the 8th overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft. During the pre-draft process, there were concerns about his injury history. He had an issue with his hamstring during the 2025 season. However, even prior to that, he had a low ankle sprain in the Spring. In 2022, Tyson tore his knee ligaments, affecting parts of his ACL, MCL, and PCL. In 2024, he fractured his left clavicle. Both of these injuries caused him to miss games.

The Saints felt confident to draft Tyson with the 8th overall pick, believing that these injuries were not a concern. However, here they are now, losing a key new young player just weeks before the beginning of the season.

New Orleans Saints Receiver Jordyn Tyson Out Two Months With Hamstring Injury

With Tyson now scheduled to be out two months, that assumes he should return at some point in October. As Rapoport mentioned, that should entail a stint on injured reserve, where he can be activated after missing four games of the NFL regular season. Factoring in the timetable, that should be a sensical option for the New Orleans Saints.

However, now the Saints have some major issues considering their depth at wide receiver. A few weeks ago, former New England Patriots and Washington Huskies wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk retired from the NFL. Now, the Saints are left with All-Pro Chris Olave, DeVaughn Vele, Bryce Lance, and Barion Brown as their top wide receivers. While everyone knows the capabilities of Olave, the other receivers are massively unproven in the Saints offense. Not to mention, Olave has an injury history of his own.

Where Do The Saints Go From Here?

With Tyson now injured, a wide receiver signing for the Saints seems imminent. Former Los Angeles Charger and Chicago Bear Keenan Allen could be a massive help for the young Saints receiving core. He at least will assuage any short term concerns that the Saints offense may have without Tyson. The premier of the Olave and Tyson duo now has a major delay. With how much excitement surrounded the Saints offense coming into 2026, that will sting the development of Tyler Shough.