New Orleans Saints Trade Speculation For Steelers Star Cornerback

With the start of the NFL season here, trade speculation links the New Orleans Saints with Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. Recently, several cornerbacks signed for lucrative extensions including Devon Witherspoon, Christian Gonzalez, Trent McDuffie, and Denzel Ward. The Steelers and Porter currently work through negotiations of their own, but trade rumors continue to follow as well.

The Saints need proven depth at cornerback, and Porter signifies a considerable upgrade. Currently, Kool-Aid McKinstry, Quincy Riley, Martin Emerson Jr., Jayden Price, and Decamerion Richardson fill out the cornerback room in New Orleans. The Saints have talent but a high-level starter could help unlock the rest of the group.

Porter Jr. enters his age 26 season for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Over three years in the NFL, he started 44 games with three interceptions, 34 pass deflections, and 165 combined tackles. Despite a lack of turnovers, 34 pass deflections is very impressive for any cornerback in the NFL.

PFF gave Porter Jr. a 67.6 grade for the 2025 season, ranking 36th among 114 eligible players. While an excellent player in coverage, Porter Jr. has struggled defending the run as a cornerback. Perhaps that is one reason why a contract extension has stalled with the Steelers, and the Saints have a chance to take advantage if they desire.

New Orleans Saints Trade Speculation Involving Joey Porter Jr. From the Steelers

The Saints enter the 2026 season as a bit of a hyped dark horse for the NFC South. The division appears wide open (again) this season as not a single team has favorable projections to finish first. The Saints now receive some predictions that they could be a team that takes a major step forward in 2026.

A trade for Porter Jr. would definitely add to that positivity, but the cost to acquire him could be too much. Looking at how much the Los Angeles Rams gave the Kansas City Chiefs for McDuffie, they gave up a 2026 first (29th overall), a 2027 third, a 2026 5th (169th), and a 2026 6th round pick (210th overall). Many expect that Porter Jr. could cost a 2027 first round pick. That cost would be massive especially considering that the 2027 class is projected to be much greater than the 2026 class.

Expect the Saints to Continue Seeking High End Talent

A big swing for the fences like a Porter Jr. trade would not be uncommon for New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis. In the past, he has been aggressive in acquiring talent. Loomis has traded up in the NFL Draft previously to acquire players like Marcus Davenport, Chris Olave, and Trevor Penning. If Loomis feels like Porter Jr. can help complete the Saints core of players, then perhaps he will part with the capital necessary. The Steelers situation with Porter Jr. will be one to follow in the early stages of this NFL season, and the Saints could be right there as a potential suitor.