New Orleans Saints Star Alvin Kamara Makes Cryptic 11-Word Post Amid Trade Rumors

Alvin Kamara has been one of the best running backs of his era.

The New Orleans Saints star is going into his 10th season in the NFL.

He has spent his entire career in New Orleans.

Over the offseason, there have been a lot of rumors about Kamara’s future in New Orleans.

He is coming off a down year where he rushed for just 471 yards and one touchdown in 11 games.

Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune/NOLA.com wrote (on June 10): “The Saints return to the practice field today as they near the end of their third week of offseason workouts. They’ll be outside in the New Orleans heat and humidity. Alvin Kamara is not expected to be with them. He has not been with the team since his heralded return last week.”

Kamara Sends Out 11-Word Post

On Friday, Kamara made a cryptic post to X.

He wrote: “Haven’t had time for anybody outside of my circle lately. Building…”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@zaviqueau: “That’s okay goat, take your time, we saving you for the playoff run”

@WhoDatWesley13: “Quick! Someone find a way to somehow twist this into dramatic Saints news!”

@MeinerzMuse: “Welcome to the Denver Broncos”

@sportspotwkly: “Ain’t nothing wrong with that K-Train. Much peace and continued success.”

Looking At Kamara

Kamara (who is from Atlanta) was picked in the 3rd round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Tennessee.

The five-time Pro Bowler has rushed for 7,250 yards and 61 touchdowns over 126 career games.

He has also been a dynamic receiving threat, catching 606 balls for 4,948 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Looking At The Saints

The Saints are coming off a year where they missed the NFL playoffs with a 6-11 record.

They will play their first game of the regular season on September 13 when they visit the Detroit Lions.