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NFL World Reacts To Zach Wilson’s New Orleans Saints Debut In Jaguars Game

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METAIRIE, LOUISIANA - JULY 30: Zach Wilson #4 of the New Orleans Saints participates in drills during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 30, 2026 in Metairie, Louisiana. (Photo by Tyler Kaufman/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the New Orleans Saints opened up the preseason when they hosted the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Saints lost by a score of 24-20.

Zach Wilson made his Saints debut during the game.

NFL World Reacts To Zach Wilson’s Saints Debut

GettyZach Wilson #4 of the New Orleans Saints throws a pass during a training camp drill at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on August 03, 2026 in Metairie, Louisiana.

Here’s what people were saying about Wilson:

NFL: “Zach Wilson with a DIME 🎯”

Saints: “Zach Wilson in the 1st half: 7-12 112 YDS 1 TD 117.4 RTG”

@nofnetwork: “QB Zach Wilson is our #Saints Player of the Game. Wilson finishes the preseason opener 11-16 for 145 yards and a touchdown.”

New York Post Sports: “Zach Wilson dazzles in Saints debut with brilliant preseason performance”

@casey_lundquist: “Zach Wilson is having himself a day for the Saints…”

GettyZach Wilson #4 of the New Orleans Saints take part in drills during mandatory mini camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Metairie, Louisiana.

Ryan O’Halloran: “#Jaguars should flip a late-round pick to New Orleans at halftime and have Zach Wilson hop aboard the charter home.”

Jeff Nowak: “Zach Wilson is about to start a conversation”

Arye Pulli: “#Saints QB Zach Wilson in 5 minutes and 37 seconds: 🏈 7/12 🏈 112 passing yards 🏈 1 touchdown pass Really efficient stretch.”

GettyZach Wilson #0 of the Miami Dolphins leaves the field at the end of a NFL Preseason 2025 game between Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on August 23, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida. 

@ObrayNick: “Zach should be starting somewhere in the league. Just needs another shot with a competent organization.”

Jon Sokoloff:Hunter Dekkers is coming in. Zach Wilson’s day is done. Zach Wilson today: 11/16, 145 yards, 1 TD. Spencer Rattler today: 8/11, 42 yards. Is there a real competition for the backup QB job?”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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NFL World Reacts To Zach Wilson’s New Orleans Saints Debut In Jaguars Game

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