NFL World Reacts To Zach Wilson’s New Orleans Saints Debut In Jaguars Game

On Saturday, the New Orleans Saints opened up the preseason when they hosted the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Saints lost by a score of 24-20.

Zach Wilson made his Saints debut during the game.

NFL World Reacts To Zach Wilson’s Saints Debut

Here’s what people were saying about Wilson:

NFL: “Zach Wilson with a DIME 🎯”

Saints: “Zach Wilson in the 1st half: 7-12 112 YDS 1 TD 117.4 RTG”

@nofnetwork: “QB Zach Wilson is our #Saints Player of the Game. Wilson finishes the preseason opener 11-16 for 145 yards and a touchdown.”

New York Post Sports: “Zach Wilson dazzles in Saints debut with brilliant preseason performance”

@casey_lundquist: “Zach Wilson is having himself a day for the Saints…”

Ryan O’Halloran: “#Jaguars should flip a late-round pick to New Orleans at halftime and have Zach Wilson hop aboard the charter home.”

Jeff Nowak: “Zach Wilson is about to start a conversation”

Arye Pulli: “#Saints QB Zach Wilson in 5 minutes and 37 seconds: 🏈 7/12 🏈 112 passing yards 🏈 1 touchdown pass Really efficient stretch.”

@ObrayNick: “Zach should be starting somewhere in the league. Just needs another shot with a competent organization.”

Jon Sokoloff: “Hunter Dekkers is coming in. Zach Wilson’s day is done. Zach Wilson today: 11/16, 145 yards, 1 TD. Spencer Rattler today: 8/11, 42 yards. Is there a real competition for the backup QB job?”