Saints Preseason Opener: Opponent, Time & TV for Today’s Game

The New Orleans Saints open their 3-game preseason schedule tonight at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the kickoff.

Before their official preseason opener, the Jaguars held a joint, two-hour, 30-minute practice against the New Orleans Saints at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. The goal was to get the starters on both sides of the ball warmed up with plenty of practice for Saturday’s showdown.

The Saints offense got clicking against the Jags, with quarterback Tyler Shough going 11 for his first 14 and getting all of the main skill players (Chris Olave, Jordyn Tyson, Devaughn Vele) involved often.

One of his first plays in the session was a nice completion to Olave with Travis Hunter in coverage. Olave also came down with a dynamic sideline catch in a rep in which Hunter was aiming for an interception.