Saints Preseason Opener: Opponent, Time & TV for Today’s Game

The New Orleans Saints open their 3-game preseason schedule tonight at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the kickoff.
- Who: Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints
- What: Preseason Game 1
- Where: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, LA)
- When: Saturday, August 15, 4 p.m. EST
- TV: NFL Network, FOX 30 (WFOX) in Jacksonville or FOX 8 (WVUE) in New Orleans
- Odds: Jaguars -1.5, Over/Under 36.5
Saints Coming Off a Joint Practice with Jaguars
Before their official preseason opener, the Jaguars held a joint, two-hour, 30-minute practice against the New Orleans Saints at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. The goal was to get the starters on both sides of the ball warmed up with plenty of practice for Saturday’s showdown.
The Saints offense got clicking against the Jags, with quarterback Tyler Shough going 11 for his first 14 and getting all of the main skill players (Chris Olave, Jordyn Tyson, Devaughn Vele) involved often.
One of his first plays in the session was a nice completion to Olave with Travis Hunter in coverage. Olave also came down with a dynamic sideline catch in a rep in which Hunter was aiming for an interception.
Improvement was evident for New Orleans.
“It’s going to be good for our guys,” Keelan Moore said after the practice.
“I think sometimes just getting a different perspective, getting to see things from a different angle with a different defense. They’re going to play things a little bit different. Their offense is going to present some different things that our offense doesn’t for our defense. These are all great learning tools, and I think it’s perfect for what we need right now,” Moore explained.
According to Saints Insider John DeShazier, “Saints starters operated an efficient two-minute offense and provided fireworks with chunk plays, including completions from quarterback Tyler Shough to receivers Chris Olave and Bryce Lance.”
Saints Get Major Injury Update
And as for the defense, “the starting defense generated an effective pass rush and was stout on its final work of the day, a two-minute drill that kept the Jaguars from scoring.”
The only downside of the day was a rather grave one for Moore’s team, as Tyson hit the ground hard during a team drill. It took him a few seconds to get up, then he briefly limped and jogged off the field.
Moore confirmed a leg injury post-practice, but they were waiting on more reports to conclude how serious or long-term it is.
“I thought it was a great day,” Shough said. “Every single period, I felt like we kind of had the edge a little bit. The run game was working really well, I feel like we had some good chunks in the pass game. There was some bad — they’re a really good team, too. (But) I think that was our goal: Let’s just go out there and focus on us and I feel like we did that. I felt like we got a lot better and it was fun going against someone else.”
Saints Preseason Opener: Opponent, Time & TV for Today’s Game