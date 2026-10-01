Saints Drop Prime-Time Surprise for Domescoming Anniversary vs. Falcons

The Superdome is about to look backward to move forward. Twenty years to the day since the “Domecoming” night that saved New Orleans football, the Saints are right back commemorating the place and night where it all started.

In 2005, the aftereffects of Hurricane Katrina reached the Superdome, leaving it devastated. The Saints had to play the entire 2005 season at other venues, with a quiet possibility of having to permanently change their home to San Antonio or elsewhere the next season.

Finally, on September 25, 2006, the Saints returned to the Superdome. Brownie points for guessing who the team they played against on the night of their return was.

The same team they’re taking on this Monday, the Atlanta Falcons, which makes their entire anniversary that much more poetic.

“On Monday Night Football, the Caesars Superdome will come alive with the music, memories and moments that defined Sept. 25, 2006, when the Saints returned home and the Dome roared once again. Fans will celebrate alongside Saints legends, hometown music icons and Team Gleason in a special anniversary tribute honoring a night that transcended football and united an entire community,” the Saints press release announced.

Saints to Honor Steve Gleason and Curtis Deloatch on Domescoming Anniversary

It was the night when Steve Gleason blocked the iconic early punt and Curtis Deloatch recovered it for a touchdown; the Saints rolled to a 23-3 win, making them a franchise legend.

Alongside other celebrities, Monday night will feature returning members of the 2006 Saints team, legendary New Orleans musicians and an iconic tribute to Team Gleason.

“The Saints will also honor Steve Gleason and Curtis Deloatch as Legends of the Game, recognizing their roles in the blocked punt touchdown that helped ignite the Saints’ 23-3 victory over the Atlanta Falcons and delivered one of the most iconic moments in franchise history,” the team further announced.

“Several members of the 2006 Saints team will be recognized throughout the evening, giving fans the opportunity to welcome back the players who helped author one of the most meaningful nights in New Orleans sports history.”

Alongside the honrs, Team Gleason will serve as the beneficiary of the game’s 50/50 raffle, meaning the proceeds will to towards the organization, supporting people living with ALS.

Other Festivities for Saints vs. Falcons

The night will have plenty of music and other festivities to make it special too, including a pre-kickoff performance from Grammy Award-winning New Orleans music icon Irma Thomas with local artist River Eckert for a special performance of the National Anthem, airing live on ESPN.

“Then at halftime, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue will headline a New Orleans-sized Meta Halftime celebration featuring special guests Eric Church, Kirk Franklin, Juvenile, Cyril Neville and Ivan Neville. Produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment, the creative force behind some of the entertainment industry’s most celebrated live productions, the performance will air nationally on ESPN,” the press release further stated.

“Fans are encouraged to arrive early as Champions Square opens at 4:00 p.m. with expanded gameday entertainment, interactive fan experiences and special programming throughout the afternoon and evening. Additional details will be announced later this week.”