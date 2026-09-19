Ravens DC Makes Eye-Opening Josh Allen Comparison for Saints QB Tyler Shough

Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver found an unusual way to sort of compliment New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough ahead of Sunday’s matchup.

Weaver was asked what stood out about Shough after studying the Saints quarterback on film. His answer included a comparison to Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen, although Weaver made sure to attach a qualifier before putting the two quarterbacks in the same sentence. The comment via Pro Football Talk still offered an interesting look at how Baltimore views Shough after his explosive start to the 2026 season.

“Yes, I like that kid,” Weaver said. “We played them towards the latter half of the year when I was in Miami last year, and I was impressed with him then as a rookie. He reminds me a little bit of like a poor man’s Josh Allen.”

Anthony Weaver Sees More Than Arm Talent in Tyler Shough

Calling Shough any version of Allen is going to grab attention, but Weaver’s explanation was more revealing than the comparison itself. Baltimore is preparing for Shough as a quarterback capable of hurting a defense both through the air and once a play breaks down.

“[He] has all the arm talent in the world [and] can run,” Weaver said. “I don’t think he gets enough credit for how good [of] an athlete he is. So, particularly as you get down to the low red [zone], we are constantly going to be conscious of just his ability to scramble and create those extended plays.”

Shough gave Baltimore plenty of reasons to take him seriously in New Orleans’ season opener. He completed 35 of 56 passes for a career-high 410 yards and three touchdowns in the Saints’ 31-30 overtime loss to the Detroit Lions. Shough also became just the third Saints quarterback to produce a 400-yard passing game, joining Drew Brees and Aaron Brooks.

The performance was not flawless. Shough threw two interceptions and lost a fumble, but he responded after New Orleans fell behind 21-0 and threw for 325 yards in the second half and overtime. That late-game production helped turn what appeared headed toward a lopsided loss into a game the Saints had an opportunity to win on the final play.

Kellen Moore Had Simple Reaction to Josh Allen Comparison

Saints head coach Kellen Moore apparently had not spent much time thinking about Weaver’s comparison.

Moore was asked Friday for his reaction to the Ravens defensive coordinator describing Shough as a “poor man’s Josh Allen.” Instead of adding his own scouting comparison or defending his quarterback, Moore gave reporters a brief answer.

“I did not see that,” Moore said. “Sorry.”

There was not much more to it, but Weaver’s complete assessment matters more than Moore’s deadpan reaction. Baltimore is not preparing for Shough as merely a young quarterback coming off a high-volume performance. Weaver specifically identified his arm talent, athleticism and ability to extend plays as concerns for the Ravens defense.

Shough still has a long way to go before comparisons to a quarterback of Allen’s caliber become anything more than a description of physical traits. For one week, though, the Saints quarterback has clearly done enough to earn Baltimore’s attention. Even if his own head coach missed the comparison.