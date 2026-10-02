“Etienne had a season-high 19 carries for 57 yards before the injury,” ESPN’s Katherine Terrell wrote this week. “After he left, carries were split between Alvin Kamara (six carries after Etienne’s injury) and Kendre Miller (four carries after Etienne’s injury). Kamara, who missed time with a knee injury in September, had nine carries in his season debut against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2 over Etienne’s eight carries, although the Saints almost exclusively used Etienne as the main rusher in the first half of the Raiders game. Kamara, Miller and rookie CJ Donaldson will likely all be used in the Saints’ Week 4 game against the Atlanta Falcons next Monday night. Kamara is second on the team with 18 carries for 51 yards despite missing the season opener, while Miller, who was a healthy inactive against the Ravens, is third with 13 carries for 44 yards and a touchdown.”

With the pass-catching aspect in mind, Miller did catch two passes compared to just one reception for Kamara in Week 3. They both are capable of that.

Donaldson seems to be more of a goal-line and short-yardage back, but that could rob Kamara of a touchdown at some point.

Alvin Kamara Fantasy Outlook

Saints fans in general will want to know what Kamara is going to do this week, but a lot of the folks interested in his role are likely wondering about their fantasy football lineups.

The reality is that Kamara should get enough touches to warrant FLEX consideration, at least, particularly in PPR formats.

There is some risk, though. He’s not an auto-start like he was earlier in his career.

This is still an aging running back who could be looking at some form of a timeshare.

But there’s a strong floor on Kamara’s touches on Monday night, and sometimes you have to rely on the player who you know will get at least some action.