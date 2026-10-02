The logical conclusion that everyone has reached is that Alvin Kamara will take over the backfield of the New Orleans Saints for as long as Travis Etienne is out with an injury.

And yeah, that makes sense. Kamara is the veteran leader of this RB group, the guy who has already achieved so much in the NFL.

It’s the simplest conclusion to reach, that Kamara will be the unquestioned RB1 when the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4 on Monday Night Football.

It’s not the only possibility, though. There are other running backs on the New Orleans roster who have already made an impact this season, too.

It’s not a given that Kamara dominates touches over Kendre Miller and CJ Donaldson.

Alvin Kamara Role

Certainly by notation, Kamara will be RB1 in Week 4.

He was at one point during the summer listed as co-RB1 with Etienne. The Saints have been generous with Kamara’s depth chart spot all year.

In usage, it’s likely that Kamara leads the backfield in touches, especially considering his passing game prowess, but that’s not a sure thing.