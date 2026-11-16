Saints Face Bad News After Painful Loss

The New Orleans Saints had a chance to move into first place with a win on Sunday over the Carolina Panthers.

But after the Saints tied it up late on a Charlie Smyth field goal, the Panthers won it at the buzzer on a long-range make from Ryan Fitzgerald. The Panthers took over first place in the NFC South Division, while the Saints fell to 3-6 on the season.

But the worst part for New Orleans isn’t the loss.

The worst part is what comes next for the Saints, with their upcoming schedule providing no chance at respite.

Saints Face Bad News With Upcoming Schedule

The Saints’ next three games threaten to put their season firmly in the dumps.

They play the Chicago Bears, the Cincinnati Bengals and the Green Bay Packers — the first two on the road.

A 3-6 record feels recoverable. A 4-8 or 3-9 mark? That would be near-impossible to come back from, even in the NFC South.

“Things look grim for the Saints after Sunday’s loss to the Panthers in a game that felt winnable — until a late Carolina field goal,” ESPN’s Katherine Terrell wrote after Sunday’s game. “The Saints could have been in first place in the NFC South and taken advantage of the Falcons’ Week 10 loss. Now, New Orleans will face a gauntlet of teams who are potentially playoff bound (at Bears, at Bengals and vs. Packers). That three-game stretch is a brutal one for a team that will be on the outside looking in after losing to a division rival.”

The Bears and Packers are both part of the powerhouse NFC North Division.

The Bengals are leading the AFC North after winning in dominant fashion on Sunday night over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

All three are quarterbacked by stars — Caleb Williams in Week 11, then Joe Burrow and Jordan Love to follow.

The Saints’ defense will have to be on point, and the offense will have to find more consistency than it did on Sunday.

Brutal Panthers Stat Didn’t Make Difference

One other point about Sunday’s game: The Panthers set penalty records and still won.

Carolina had 17 penalties for 152 yards. Those were both the worst totals in the history of their franchise.

If you had offered the Saints such a scenario before the game, they’d have taken it and likely assumed that was plenty enough to win and take over first place.

Somehow, the Panthers won anyway. It was a rough outcome for New Orleans, and the schedule the next three weeks could make it all feel even worse.