Saints’ Biggest Question Since Drew Brees Just Got a Stunning Answer

The New Orleans Saints have spent years trying to find stability at quarterback following Drew Brees’ retirement.

Pete Prisco believes that search can finally stop. After watching Tyler Shough open his second NFL season with back-to-back impressive performances, the CBS Sports analyst delivered about as definitive a verdict as possible on the Saints’ young quarterback.

“They have their quarterback,” Prisco said while speaking on Sunday via CBS. “I thought maybe you’d have to wait until halfway through the season to find out. No, no. Tyler Shough is their quarterback. The Saints don’t need a quarterback.”

Tyler Shough Is Quickly Changing the Saints’ Future

Prisco originally expected New Orleans to need considerably more evidence before reaching that conclusion. Shough has accelerated the process through two games, throwing for 662 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions while completing 62 of 90 passes. His average is actually 331 passing yards per game through two weeks, putting him among the NFL’s most productive quarterbacks to begin the season.

The most encouraging part may be how Shough has responded when things have gone wrong. He threw two interceptions and lost a fumble against Detroit in Week 1, yet recovered to help erase a 21-point deficit before New Orleans eventually lost 31-30 in overtime. One week later, Shough completed 27 of 34 passes for 252 yards and a touchdown against Baltimore before scoring the go-ahead touchdown himself with 1:28 remaining in a 24-17 win.

“He’s got four touchdowns and two picks, and after those two picks against the Lions, he rallied to respond to that,” Prisco said. “That’s a sign of a good quarterback. The Saints don’t worry. You have your quarterback. Now it’s all about building it around him for the next couple of years.”

Saints Can Start Asking a Much Better Question

That last part could completely change how New Orleans approaches the next several offseasons. Finding a franchise quarterback is difficult enough, and teams can waste years of draft capital and salary-cap space chasing one. If Shough continues developing, the Saints can focus those resources on making his job easier rather than restarting another quarterback search.

Two games are nowhere near enough to declare Shough’s entire career trajectory settled. Defenses will adjust, difficult stretches will come and the young quarterback will eventually have performances that test the confidence currently surrounding him. Prisco is simply saying he has already seen enough to believe the most important piece is in place.

That would be quite the development for New Orleans. For years, the question has been who comes after Brees.

If Prisco is right, Saints fans can finally start asking something much more fun: How good can the team around Shough become?