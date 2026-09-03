“One more productive season would probably be enough to complete each player’s résumé,” Barnwell writes. “Heyward was a second-team All-Pro last season, while Jordan racked up 10.5 sacks in a rotational role for the Saints. Mack made three consecutive Pro Bowls between 2022 and 2024. Each of these guys can still go. If they can hit those heights one more time, these three defensive stalwarts can start getting measured for their gold jackets.”

Cameron Jordan Is Extra Important for 2026 Saints

This year’s Saints team is one trying to take a leap and potentially push for a playoff spot in the NFC South.

There’s a lot of talent on the roster, but there are also a lot of players who haven’t done a lot of winning yet in the NFL.

Jordan knows what it takes to be successful in this league. Players on both sides of the ball, including QB Tyler Shough, can look to him as a great example.

If the Saints win a lot of football games in 2026, Jordan will surely be at the heart of it.