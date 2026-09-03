Cameron Jordan already has a rock-solid legacy with the New Orleans Saints.

But his story isn’t finished.

The stalwart along the New Orleans defensive line chose, after taking some time to think about it, to return to the Saints for the 2026 NFL season.

Jordan is already highly regarded as a leader on and off the field. He’s also been one of the NFL’s most consistent defensive linemen for essentially his entire career.

New Orleans took Jordan with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft out of Cal, and he has become an eight-time Pro Bowler who has spent his entire career with the Saints.

Jordan turned 37 in July, but he’s coming off a season in which he had 10.5 sacks, his most since 2021.

He has played 15 seasons for the Saints, a total of 243 games. In that time, Jordan has 132.0 sacks and 763 tackles. He has forced 17 fumbles, recovered 12 fumbles, defensed 67 passes and snatched three interceptions.

That’s a player who didn’t need to come back to add to his legacy, but he came back anyway.

ESPN Contemplates Cameron Jordan

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell included Jordan in a new article on Thursday, one that examines players who are under pressure in the 2026 season.

Barnwell put Jordan together with the Steelers’ Cameron Heyward and the Chargers‘ Khalil Mack, and to be clear, these players aren’t under the same pressure as all the hot seat-type selections on the rest of the list.

These guys are simply trying to end their career the right way.

“Let’s finish with three players who are competing for something entirely different: their legacies,” Barnwell writes. “Heyward, Jordan and Mack have already established themselves as three of the best defensive linemen of their generation. While they would each love to win a Super Bowl before they retire, the primary task left ahead for these three defenders in what might be their final year of professional football is finalizing their respective cases for the Hall of Fame.”

It’s fitting that these three guys have all made their mark along the defensive line.