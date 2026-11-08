Saints Make Fun Of Browns’ Shedeur Sanders As His Comments Backfire

The New Orleans Saints heard the chatter surrounding Shedeur Sanders, and Carl Granderson made sure the Cleveland Browns quarterback heard their response. After a 23-22 overtime victory Sunday, the Saints edge rusher explained why Sanders’ reaction to a question about New Orleans’ defense did not sit well inside the locker room. The final defensive stand gave Granderson something stronger than a comeback at the microphone.

Cleveland scored a touchdown in overtime but failed on its two-point attempt, allowing New Orleans to escape with the victory. That ending provided the backdrop for Granderson’s pointed postgame comments to NOF. He believed the Saints had answered a perceived slight with their performance.

“We seen a lot on film [appearing to mock Sanders’ earlier remarks], so I don’t think we were motivated, though. I think it’s disrespectful for somebody to laugh at our defense, to take us as a joke,” Granderson said. “So we went out and balled out.”

Carl Granderson Explains Saints’ Reaction to Shedeur Sanders

The disagreement began with Sanders’ response when asked during the week about studying the Saints’ defense. Sanders smiled and suggested his expression meant something while also describing himself as maturing. Granderson interpreted the exchange as disrespect, although the quarterback’s precise intent should not be confused with how an opponent received it.

That distinction matters because Sanders did not explicitly promise to dominate New Orleans. Still, NFL defenders rarely need an opponent to deliver a formal guarantee before finding something worth remembering. A smile can become bulletin-board material when players believe their work is being dismissed.

“We seen him chirping,” Granderson said in the interview supplied by NOF.

Granderson also emphasized that the Saints arrived ready to play and credited the defense for finishing the game. His strongest evidence came from Cleveland’s inability to establish a productive rushing attack. The Browns finished with 95 yards on 34 attempts, averaging just 2.8 yards per carry.

Saints Earn Final Word Without Erasing Sanders’ Production

For New Orleans, those rushing numbers gave substance to the postgame response. Cleveland kept trying to run, but the Saints consistently limited the return on those attempts. In a game decided by one point, preventing efficient gains mattered.

However, presenting the afternoon as a complete collapse by Sanders would miss important context. He completed 19 of 31 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns, helping Cleveland reach overtime and answer New Orleans’ touchdown there. The Saints earned the victory against a quarterback who still created explosive scoring plays.

That makes Granderson’s reaction more compelling than a simple victory lap. New Orleans did not need a flawless defensive performance to defend its pride. It needed one final stop, and when Cleveland tried to win the game, the Saints delivered.

Granderson left with the victory and a clear message: New Orleans expected its defense to matter. They showed up and helped win the game. However, Sanders performed well for a fifth-rounder drafted in 2025, making a spot start. Still, a loss is a loss and Sanders takes one home even though he saw a lot on film before the contest.