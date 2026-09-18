Saints’ Chris Olave Final Injury Report News is Week 2 Worry

The New Orleans Saints are going to need all the firepower they can get to keep up with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season.

Chris Olave, their No. 1 wide receiver, is a question mark, though. Olave is dealing with an injury and it could be the difference between the Saints’ offense being at full strength against Baltimore or not.

Olave was the only wideout on the injury report, although the Saints are still missing Jordyn Tyson, who is on IR.

New Orleans got good offensive news on the rest of the injury report on Friday.

Juwan Johnson practiced in full for the first time this week after dealing with an illness and has no injury designation.

Rookie tight end Oscar Delp also practiced in full for the first time this week as he manages a hamstring problem, and he’s good to go.

At running back, Alvin Kamara practiced in full all week as he returns from a knee injury. He has no injury designation and should play his first game of the season on Sunday.

Olave is the one question mark.

Why Is Chris Olave Questionable?

Olave is listed as questionable on the Saints’ Friday injury report, the final one they’ll put out ahead of Sunday’s game against Baltimore.

He has a hamstring injury, and his limited practices on Thursday and Friday result in the questionable designation.

Generally, questionable gives a player something like a 50-50 chance to play — although since the NFL did away with the ‘probable’ designation, some guys listed as questionable are closer to 75-25 than 50-50. The good news for Olave is that he isn’t listed as doubtful.

Is Chris Olave Playing This Week?

Olave is questionable, which means his status probably won’t really be decided until Sunday.

Hamstrings are tricky, and the Saints may want to see him go through warmups first, or at least see how he responds to a couple nights sleep before the game on Sunday.

If Olave doesn’t play, things get thin in a hurry on the Saints’ WR depth chart.

Devaughn Vele should have a solid target share regardless of Olave’s status. But then the only other two receivers on the active roster as of Friday are rookies Bryce Lance and Barion Brown.

The practice squad includes five WRs: Jalen Moreno-Cropper, Trey Palmer, Cedric Tillman, Kyrese Rowan and Kevin Austin Jr.

If one or more of them are announced as practice squad elevations on Saturday, that could be a bad sign for Olave’s chances of playing in Week 2.

But after a huge Week 1 for Olave, he’ll certainly want to get back out there and help the Saints rebound from a tough one-point loss in overtime to the Detroit Lions.

This final injury call may just come down to the 90-minutes-before-kickoff wire on Sunday.