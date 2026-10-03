Saints’ Chris Olave Preps For Week 4 With Ducks, Bob Marley

Chris Olave is off to a blistering start to the season for the New Orleans Saints, proving that he’s a true No. 1 wide receiver.

The hope for the 1-2 Saints will be that Olave can continue his top-notch performances in Week 4 on Monday Night Football against the Atlanta Falcons.

It’s an NFC South Division clash, and one that the Saints would surely feel a lot better coming out of if Olave helps them get to 2-2 rather than fall to 1-3.

Olave, for his part, doesn’t seem too stressed about life at the moment.

The latest post on his Instagram Story is a classic peak inside the mind of a guy who isn’t too bothered.

Chris Olave Posts Fun Story

Olave apparently found some ducks while he was moving around town on Friday.

He posted what looked to be a mother and three babies walking across the street in what could be his neighborhood.

Olave shared the image with some lyrics from the perfect matching song: “Three Little Birds (Don’t Worry About A Thing).”

That’s the song, of course, that goes, “Don’t worry about a thing, ‘Cause every little thing, gonna be alright.”

Olave may as well be sending a message to Saints fans everywhere that this season is going to work out just fine.

My WR1 posting ducks and Bob Marley on his story I love this guy pic.twitter.com/oPJ0wq6tV5 — _ (@Laaattimore) October 2, 2026

Chris Olave Stats

Olave, of course, is pivotal to what the Saints do, and they’ll be wanting to keep him healthy and at peak performance all year long.

Through three games, he already has 27 catches for 375 yards and a touchdown.

Olave opened the season with 10 catches for 182 yards in the tough overtime loss to the Detroit Lions.

In the Week 2 upset of the Baltimore Ravens, he went for eight catches, 86 yards and a TD.

And then in Week 3, it was another nine grabs for 107 yards for Olave.

He has caught 27-of-36 targets, a strong rate for a guy who is always going to have a lot of attention on him.

Olave is coming off a career year. He played in 16 games in 2025 and had 100 catches for 1,163 yards and nine touchdowns.

The former Ohio State star has blossomed into Tyler Shough’s favorite target, and a super reliable one, as well.

Olave has three seasons with 1,000 yards out of his first four years, and didn’t really have a chance in 2024 as he only played in eight games.

He’s never gotten the chance to appear in a playoff game, though, and this could be the season that the Saints and Olave can change that.

After all, every little thing is gonna be alright.