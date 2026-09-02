Saints’ Confusing Charlie Smyth Decision Pairs With Kicker Signing

Charlie Smyth is one of the most fascinating members of the New Orleans Saints in recent memory.

The strong-legged kicker is originally from Northern Ireland, and he didn’t have a whole lot of kicking experience before making his NFL debut with the Saints during the 2025 season.

Smyth ended up playing in six games with the Saints in 2025, and he went 12-for-16 on field goals. That included 4-for-6 from 50-yards or more, and he made a kick from 57 yards as part of his long-distance kicking.

The youngster was also 13-for-13 on extra points, and he had a 48.5 touchback percentage when he was kicking off.

Despite all that, Smyth won’t be the Saints’ starting kicker to open the 2026 NFL season.

Who Is the Saints’ Kicker?

The Saints will rely on Daniel Carlson as their kicker to begin the regular season.

Carlson is a two-time Pro Bowler who did his best work with the Raiders but spent most of this offseason looking for a job.

After a competition for the Saints, they decided they needed to go outside the building for their kicker. That’s when they brought in Carlson.

It left Smyth in a tough spot, unable to win a job and not having had a lot of time to prove himself in the NFL yet.

The Saints Can Keep Charlie Smyth

The Saints have a special way to keep Smyth around, though.

He’ll be on their practice squad to open the year, and he won’t count against the normal 16-player practice squad maximum.

Smyth is a part of the International Pathway Program, and because of that, he can be a 17th player on the practice squad. Without an IPP player, the Saints wouldn’t be able to keep 17 players with that group, but because of it, Smyth stays around without taking up a spot for someone else.

“He has talent but needs more reps, and should find them on the practice squad,” John Sigler wrote on Sept. 1 for Saints Wire.

Smyth previously played Gaelic Football, a fascinating sport that to American viewers can seem like a combination of multiple other sports.

Regardless of his upbringing, Smyth is now looking to win a job. He’ll have to wait his turn. If Carlson makes all his kicks early in the season, the Saints won’t have any incentive to make a move.

If Carlson struggles at all, though, the clamoring will start. Smyth is 25 years old and has a big leg with a cool background. He’s exactly the kind of kicker who can become a cult hero for a fanbase.

Carlson is solid, but he’s not necessarily the future. New Orleans needs him to be really good in the present to make him a guy they keep around for a while.

Smyth should still get a chance at some point, although he may have to wait his turn patiently. Patience isn’t easy, but Smyth has already traveled a fascinating journey to get to the NFL. At this point, he’s used to figuring things out.