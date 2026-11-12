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Saints Dealt Major Injury Updates on Travis Etienne, Alvin Kamara, CJ Donaldson

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BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 20: Travis Etienne #3 of the New Orleans Saints runs the ball against the Baltimore Ravens in the third quarter of a game at M&T Bank Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints have had a moving target for their running back room all season long.

It continues to shift as they approach Week 10 on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Travis Etienne is making a bid to come back off of IR from his hamstring injury, and the Saints are getting new injury updates on Alvin Kamara and CJ Donaldson, too.

Meanwhile, it was Audric Estime who led the backfield in touches in Week 9.

And one of their previous reliable rushers, Kendre Miller, was released over the weekend and now plays for the Dallas Cowboys.

Try and keep up.

Travis Etienne Injury Update

Travis Etienne runs toward the end zone for the Saints.
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 20: Travis Etienne #3 of the New Orleans Saints scores a two point conversion against the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth quarter of a game at M&T Bank Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Etienne remains on injured reserve but has been on the practice field each of the last two days.

He had his 21-day window for IR activation opened earlier this week. That means that Etienne has to be brought back to the active roster during that time or else spend the rest of the season on IR.

A couple of practice appearances already suggest Etienne is close — maybe as soon as this week, or maybe next week.

Either way, it’s big news for the Saints, who have played more than half the season without the guy they signed to be their No. 1 running back.

Etienne hadn’t been great before being hurt, but his injury definitely made the RB situation more complicated.

When Etienne returns, he may not get a giant workload right away as the Saints ease him back in, but expect him to eventually take over the lead in this backfield.

For Etienne to return to regular season action, he’ll have to be officially activated from IR by the Saints. That’s the roster move to watch out for at the end of this week to know if Etienne will play on Sunday.

Alvin Kamara, CJ Donaldson Injury Updates

Pittsburgh Steelers v New Orleans Saints
GettyPARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 25: Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints warms up before the NFL game between Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints at Stade de France on October 25, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Franco Arland/Getty Images)

The veteran Alvin Kamara missed practice on Wednesday, but he was back out on the practice field Thursday.

In contrast, undrafted rookie CJ Donaldson was not. Donaldson was inactive in Week 9.

If Etienne returns, one of Donaldson or Estime would likely be in jeopardy of being left inactive on gameday. If Donaldson isn’t healthy yet, though, that makes that decision-making process a bit easier for the Saints in the meantime.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Saints Dealt Major Injury Updates on Travis Etienne, Alvin Kamara, CJ Donaldson

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