Saints Expose ‘Hit Hard’ Plan to Stifle Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

The New Orleans Saints understand there probably isn’t a perfect formula for stopping Lamar Jackson.

Jackson reminded the NFL of that reality in Baltimore’s 41-23 season-opening victory over the Indianapolis Colts, accounting for 364 total yards and two touchdowns. Now the Saints have to travel to Baltimore on Sept. 20 and attempt to contain the two-time NFL MVP in a matchup that could test New Orleans’ defense in completely different ways. Defensive end Carl Granderson isn’t interested in making the assignment more complicated than it needs to be.

“Yeah, you’re talking about a two-time MVP in Lamar Jackson, so we can’t overthink it,” Granderson said, via @nofnetwork. “We gotta go into the game, keep him in the pocket and just play our game. Play fast, play together and hit hard.”

Granderson’s message gives New Orleans a simple blueprint for dealing with one of football’s most complicated players.

Saints Want to Force Lamar Jackson to Win From Pocket

Keeping Jackson inside the pocket has been a defensive talking point for years, but accomplishing it is another matter entirely.

Jackson opened the season by completing 17 of 25 passes for 324 yards and a touchdown against Indianapolis while adding 40 yards and another score on the ground. That performance illustrates the problem with focusing too heavily on Jackson’s mobility. Saints defensive coordinator Brandon Staley stressed this week that Jackson is also one of the NFL’s top throwers and has the arm talent and release to attack defenses without leaving the pocket.

That makes Granderson’s final two words particularly interesting: “hit hard.”

New Orleans doesn’t necessarily have to chase Jackson around the field to make life difficult. Maintaining disciplined rush lanes, preventing him from escaping when plays break down and making Baltimore earn its production without Jackson creating additional opportunities with his legs would at least remove one of the quarterback’s most dangerous dimensions.

Granderson should have a significant role in making that happen. The 29-year-old recorded a sack in New Orleans’ Week 1 loss to Detroit after producing six sacks and 11 tackles for loss during the 2025 season.

Saints Face Enormous Challenge Against Ravens Offense

There is no hiding the difficulty of the assignment awaiting New Orleans. Baltimore scored 41 points in its opener, and Jackson remains surrounded by an offense capable of punishing a defense for devoting too much attention to him. Derrick Henry gives Baltimore another rushing threat, while the Saints also have to account for weapons such as Mark Andrews and Rashod Bateman.

New Orleans is also trying to rebound from a 31-30 Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions. The Saints did generate some disruptive plays in that game, including Granderson’s fourth-quarter sack and a forced fumble and recovery by Vernon Broughton.

Those flashes will need to become something much more consistent in Baltimore. The Saints aren’t pretending they have discovered a secret capable of eliminating Jackson.

Granderson’s comments instead reveal a much simpler objective: don’t overthink the superstar across from them, prevent his improvisation from taking over the game and make every opportunity as physical as possible. Play fast. Play together. And, as Granderson put it, “hit hard.” Easier said than done when there is a two-time league MVP orchestrating the offense across from you.