Saints’ Home Opener Halftime Show To Feature DJ Diesel, aka Shaq

The New Orleans Saints will have a halftime show at their home opener this weekend.

The performer will be a basketball Hall of Famer, but he won’t be playing basketball.

It’s Shaquille O’Neal, affectionately known as Shaq — but in this setting, he’s known as DJ Diesel.

Shaq as DJ Diesel

Shaq’s post-playing career has featured a variety of ventures, but he currently has a well-traveled schedule in his role as DJ Diesel — who has 1.5 million followers on Instagram.

Clearly, people want to see Shaq on stage.

It’s quite the sight, given that he’s 7-foot-2 and likely weighs in at more than 300 pounds.

This Sunday, the #Saints will welcome fans back to the @CaesarsDome for the home opener vs. the Raiders with @DJDiesel headlining the halftime show! ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/bWiw8CIQgG — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 21, 2026

This is a different kind of music than some of Shaq’s longer-term fans might remember.

During his playing career, he took time away from the court as a hip-hop artist and released a rap album called Shaq Diesel.

Now, Shaq is functioning more like a DJ and playing lots of heavy electronic music, with large basslines and big bass drops.

The idea is for music that large crowds can dance and jump around to.

How it’ll work at halftime of a football game in a large NFL stadium? Fans in New Orleans will just have to let us know.

Saints Home Opener Preview

The Saints will play in the late afternoon window (4:25 p.m. Eastern, 3:25 p.m. Central) on Sunday, Sept. 27 for their home opener.

They’re hosting the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Saints are 1-1. They had their heartbreaking overtime loss to the Detroit Lions in the opener when they went for two and the win but didn’t get it. Then the Saints bounced back with an impressive 24-17 win at the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

The Raiders are a surprise 2-0. They beat the Miami Dolphins in their season opener before upsetting the Los Angeles Chargers in game two. While the Raiders drafted Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick, he’s not starting yet. They’re relying on veteran QB Kirk Cousins to get the job done.

The Saints’ biggest task will likely be slowing down Ashton Jeanty, the running back who is a weapon both rushing the ball and catching it.

On the other side, the Raiders are led by Maxx Crosby, the edge rusher who seemed traded this offseason until he wasn’t. He’s now back with the Raiders and creating chaos for opposing offenses.

And if none of that appeals to you, well, at least you’ve got Shaq — excuse us, DJ Diesel — out there at halftime.