Saints Inactives: Why Alvin Kamara Isn’t Playing With Full List

The New Orleans Saints have announced their first inactives list of the 2026 NFL season.

When they play on Sunday against the Detroit Lions, they won’t have the injured Alvin Kamara.

Kamara was one of seven players named as OUT for the Saints’ season opener.

The talented running back won’t be a part of the depth chart on Sunday that includes Travis Etienne, Kendre Miller and the undrafted rookie CJ Donaldson.

Why Isn’t Alvin Kamara Playing?

Kamara entered the weekend officially listed as questionable with a knee injury — he’s recovering from an MCL sprain.

Kamara is not expected to play on Sunday.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport shared that news with a post on X early Sunday morning:

“#Saints RB Alvin Kamara, who is questionable with a knee injury because of an MCL sprain, is not expected to play today against the #Lions, sources say. He was a full participant late in the week, but was not quite ready.”

It’s interesting to note, as Rapoport does, that Kamara got in full practice action by Friday yet still has been left out of the plans for this week.

It likely shows the Saints didn’t include him much in the gameplan because they weren’t sure on his availability, and now he ends up missing out on the season opener.

New Orleans had already sent a subtle signal toward this when they decided Donaldson should be promoted from the practice squad to the Week 1 roster. Bringing up the undrafted rookie RB would’ve looked pretty odd if Kamara ended up playing.

And as expected, Kamara was on the inactives list.

New Orleans Saints Inactive List

The Saints have seven players inactive overall:

TE Oscar Delp

QB Zach Wilson

RB Alvin Kamara

OT Mason Murphy

DE Cam Jordan

DL John Ridgeway

DL Khristian Boyd

The rookie tight end Delp will have to wait to make his NFL debut.

Jordan is the most notable absence along with Kamara. He’s a true leader for the Saints and also remains one of their top defensive lineman.

Against the Detroit Lions and their superstar running back Jahmyr Gibbs, Jordan’s absence will likely be felt quite clearly.

It could be worse for the Saints, who have the rest of their offensive weapons available and have their entire secondary ready to go against Jared Goff’s passing attack.

But missing out on both Kamara and Jordan won’t be easy for New Orleans as they try to pull a Week 1 upset.