Saints’ Jonas Sanker Had No Idea His Defense Was Doing This for Eight Straight Games

The New Orleans Saints have quietly developed an impressive defensive habit that even one of their own players didn’t realize existed. Despite not being perfect to start the 2026 season, New Orleans has reportedly gone eight consecutive regular-season games without surrendering a fourth-quarter touchdown. Defensive back Jonas Sanker believes that statistic reveals something important about the identity of his team.

Speaking in comments shared by NOF Network (@nofnetwork), Sanker was asked about the Saints’ remarkable fourth-quarter streak. The second-year defensive back acknowledged he wasn’t even aware of the accomplishment before explaining why finishing games has become such an important part of the defense’s mentality.

Jonas Sanker Explains What Makes Saints Defense Different

“We’ve got a lot of confidence,” Sanker said. “I just think it shows the personality of the defense. To start fast, play the middle eight well, but the most important thing is finishing strong. I didn’t even know that stat, but it’s pretty cool. It just says a lot about who we are as a defense.”

The statistic becomes particularly interesting when examining New Orleans’ first two games. Against Detroit, the Saints surrendered 21 points during the opening three quarters before limiting the Lions to a field goal in the fourth. Detroit eventually won 31-30 in overtime, illustrating why the streak does not necessarily guarantee victories.

New Orleans delivered a stronger finish against Baltimore the following week. The Ravens entered the final quarter leading 17-9, but the Saints prevented Lamar Jackson and his offense from scoring again. Safety Julian Blackmon eventually intercepted Jackson on Baltimore’s final possession, securing a 24-17 victory.

Saints Have Another Opportunity to Extend Their Defensive Streak

Sanker’s contributions have been important during the opening weeks. He recorded 10 tackles against Detroit before adding three more in Baltimore, continuing to build on a rookie campaign in which he developed into a regular starter. Now in his second season, his versatility gives defensive coordinator Brandon Staley another option when designing coverage packages.

However, Sanker understands that maintaining the streak requires more than delivering occasional spectacular plays. His emphasis on starting quickly, controlling the middle portions of games and finishing strong speaks to the consistency New Orleans is trying to establish.

The Saints now return home to face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, presenting another opportunity to demonstrate their late-game discipline. With Tyler Shough’s offense beginning to generate excitement, the defense has an opportunity to become an equally important part of New Orleans’ identity.

Eight games without surrendering a fourth-quarter touchdown is an encouraging accomplishment. Turning that consistency into victories is the next challenge.

And apparently, the Saints have been doing something special long enough that even their own players are just finding out.