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Saints’ Jordyn Tyson Injury News is Major Update

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New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson
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The Saints have designated Jordyn Tyson to return to practice as he continues to work his way back from a hamstring injury

The New Orleans Saints have been forced to wait and wait and wait for Jordyn Tyson.

They picked him No. 8 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft out of Arizona State, but the rookie wide receiver hasn’t played yet.

The Saints are 2-5, and the just had their bye in Week 8.

They return to action in Week 9 against the Cleveland Browns.

And finally, the news is good — it sounds like Tyson is going to play.

Jordyn Tyson Injury Update

 

GettyPARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 25: Jordyn Tyson of New Orleans Saints looks on during the warm up before the NFL game between Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints at Stade de France on October 25, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Franco Arland/Getty Images)

Tyson is expected to play on Sunday, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

This is what Schultz shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday:

It’s not clear if Tyson will receive a heavy workload — given that he’s coming off a long absence due to a hamstring injury, it seems likely that Tyson will be limited in what he’s called to do on Sunday.

Still, getting Tyson back is a huge win for the Saints.

Saints WR Depth Chart

GettyEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 18: Chris Olave #12 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates with teammate Devaughn Vele #14 after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium on October 18, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The Saints have been operating with Chris Olave as WR1 and Devaughn Vele as WR2 so far this season.

Olave isn’t going to lose that job.

Vele, on the other hand, could eventually be leapfrogged by Tyson. It likely won’t happen in Week 9 in Tyson’s first game back, but it’ll be a spot to keep an eye on.

Tyson’s return does likely relegate young receivers Bryce Lance and Barion Brown into smaller roles going forward, assuming Tyson can stay healthy.

The one main concern for Tyson coming out of college was his injury history. He’ll now get to start changing that narrative. If Tyson can contribute and stay on the field the rest of the season for the Saints, that’ll be a positive start to his NFL career after the delay.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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