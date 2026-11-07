Saints’ Jordyn Tyson Injury News is Major Update

The New Orleans Saints have been forced to wait and wait and wait for Jordyn Tyson.

They picked him No. 8 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft out of Arizona State, but the rookie wide receiver hasn’t played yet.

The Saints are 2-5, and the just had their bye in Week 8.

They return to action in Week 9 against the Cleveland Browns.

And finally, the news is good — it sounds like Tyson is going to play.

Jordyn Tyson Injury Update

Tyson is expected to play on Sunday, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

This is what Schultz shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday:

Sources: #Saints rookie WR Jordyn Tyson plans to make his NFL debut Sunday vs the #Browns. Tyson, the No. 8 overall pick, has yet to play this season due to a hamstring, but “should be good to go” for New Orleans. https://t.co/jjce1i6LnP — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 7, 2026

It’s not clear if Tyson will receive a heavy workload — given that he’s coming off a long absence due to a hamstring injury, it seems likely that Tyson will be limited in what he’s called to do on Sunday.

Still, getting Tyson back is a huge win for the Saints.

Saints WR Depth Chart

The Saints have been operating with Chris Olave as WR1 and Devaughn Vele as WR2 so far this season.

Olave isn’t going to lose that job.

Vele, on the other hand, could eventually be leapfrogged by Tyson. It likely won’t happen in Week 9 in Tyson’s first game back, but it’ll be a spot to keep an eye on.

Tyson’s return does likely relegate young receivers Bryce Lance and Barion Brown into smaller roles going forward, assuming Tyson can stay healthy.

The one main concern for Tyson coming out of college was his injury history. He’ll now get to start changing that narrative. If Tyson can contribute and stay on the field the rest of the season for the Saints, that’ll be a positive start to his NFL career after the delay.