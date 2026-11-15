Saints’ Jordyn Tyson Joins Nacua, Nabers in Elite NFL Company

The New Orleans Saints didn’t win on Sunday, and so they won’t end Week 10 in first place in the NFC South Division.

They did gain perspective in one big way, though: They learned just how impactful Jordyn Tyson can be.

Take the two names he just joined statistically with his performance on Sunday: Puka Nacua and Malik Nabers.

Those are two of the best young wide receivers in football, and Tyson can now claim their company after what he did on Sunday.

First, a look at the stats, and then we’ll break down the club he joined.

Jordyn Tyson Stats

Tyson finished Sunday’s game with a game-high 11 catches.

He also tied for a game-high with 80 yards.

Tyler Shough targeted Tyson 13 times, and he reeled in the high majority.

It was just 7.3 yards per catch for Tyson, but the Saints will take that from a guy playing in only his second career game.

A week ago, Tyson caught 4-of-5 targets for 30 yards and lost a fumble. This was certainly a big step forward.

Tyson is leaving no doubt that he was the No. 8 overall pick for a reason.

Jordyn Tyson NFL History

Because Tyson reached double-digit catches, Pro Football Focus set out to figure out what other young receivers had done that so early in their careers.

Since 2020, there have been just two wideouts to total at least 10 catches in one of their first two NFL games.

They were Puka Nacua with the Los Angeles Rams and Malik Nabers with the New York Giants.

Tyson joins that list.

Nacua has blossomed into one of the best few receivers in football.

Nabers is certainly one of the most talented, too, although injuries have held him back a bit.

Tyson is keeping that kind of company. It’s not a guarantee he gets to their level, but it does emphasize how rare a game like Sunday’s was for a rookie receiver so early in his career.

It’s Week 10, but it was just Tyson’s second game after a preseason hamstring injury kept him out until Week 9.

Now, Tyson seems like he wants to make up for lost time, and he’s grabbing a lot of attention in the process.