Saints’ Latest Travis Etienne Injury News is a Big Deal

This is what the New Orleans Saints were waiting for.

After more than a month without their No. 1 running back, Travis Etienne is on the verge of his return from injury, and it comes at a pivotal time.

On Sunday, the Saints play the Carolina Panthers in a battle of two 3-5 teams — records that at first glance wouldn’t pique your interest — but records that actually mean those teams begin Week 10 tied atop the NFC South Division standings.

The Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are both just off the pace at 3-6, so there’s a lot of movement that can still happen here, but the winner of Saints-Panthers will be in first place by the end of Week 10.

That means, if Etienne is able to return, it would be great timing. And the latest news suggests great things for New Orleans.

Travis Etienne Injury Update

NFL insider Tom Pelissero wrote on X on Saturday morning with the latest update, saying that Etienne will be back on Sunday.

Pelissero posted this:

“The Saints plan to activate RB Travis Etienne Jr. from injured reserve today, putting him in line to return to action Sunday vs. the Panthers, per source.”

That activation from IR will be the official indicator once the Saints follow through and make the move that Pelissero is reporting will happen.

Etienne was on IR due to a hamstring injury, a placement that forced him to miss at least four games. He had already reached his minimum length absence, though, meaning that Etienne could come back whenever the Saints deemed him ready.

They had him back at practice this week as part of his activation window, the first good sign, and now it looks like Etienne showed enough in practice to be back on the field for gameday.

Saints RB Depth Chart

A return for Etienne does change things for the Saints’ running back room.

Audric Estime led in carries a week ago, but that’s a lot less likely to happen with Etienne back. Estime may soon be fazed out.

Alvin Kamara will likely be limited mostly to passing-down work. The undrafted rookie CJ Donaldson, when he gets healthy, should continue to get snaps to pass block or at fullback.

That might not all happen in Week 10 — the Saints will surely be cautious with Etienne in his first game back.

Soon, though, Etienne should reprise his role as RB1.