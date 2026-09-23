Saints Predicted to Trade for Former No. 5 Overall Pick

The New Orleans Saints may be just 1-1, but what they’ve proven in the opening stages of the 2026 NFL season is about more than their record.

They’ve shown, through an overtime loss to the Detroit Lions and an upset win over the Baltimore Ravens, that they can play with some of the NFL’s best teams.

The Saints were, at best, a dark-horse sleeper for the 2026 season entering the year.

Now, people are starting to believe in Tyler Shough, and they’re noticing Chris Olave, and they’re wondering if the Saints could actually be the class of the NFC South Division.

For the “it’s still early” crowd, the Saints are tied atop the NFC South with their 1-1 record. The Carolina Panthers, with promising Bryce Young growing at QB, are also 1-1.

The Saints have a game they’ll feel they should win in Week 3, too. They host the Las Vegas Raiders, who are a surprising 2-0 but who will be bringing a somewhat unheralded roster to the Saints’ home opener.

With all that in mind, the Saints may soon look to improve their team even more. They’re in a spot where getting better could raise playoff odds considerably.

That’s where Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox is coming from in one of his new ideas.

Saints Trade Idea

Knox writes that the Saints should seek out a trade for Kayvon Thibodeaux, the edge rusher from the New York Giants who was once the No. 5 overall pick.

Apparently, they’ve already gone after this before.