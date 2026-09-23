Saints Predicted to Trade for Former No. 5 Overall Pick

The New Orleans Saints may be just 1-1, but what they’ve proven in the opening stages of the 2026 NFL season is about more than their record.
They’ve shown, through an overtime loss to the Detroit Lions and an upset win over the Baltimore Ravens, that they can play with some of the NFL’s best teams.
The Saints were, at best, a dark-horse sleeper for the 2026 season entering the year.
Now, people are starting to believe in Tyler Shough, and they’re noticing Chris Olave, and they’re wondering if the Saints could actually be the class of the NFC South Division.
For the “it’s still early” crowd, the Saints are tied atop the NFC South with their 1-1 record. The Carolina Panthers, with promising Bryce Young growing at QB, are also 1-1.
The Saints have a game they’ll feel they should win in Week 3, too. They host the Las Vegas Raiders, who are a surprising 2-0 but who will be bringing a somewhat unheralded roster to the Saints’ home opener.
With all that in mind, the Saints may soon look to improve their team even more. They’re in a spot where getting better could raise playoff odds considerably.
That’s where Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox is coming from in one of his new ideas.
Saints Trade Idea
Knox writes that the Saints should seek out a trade for Kayvon Thibodeaux, the edge rusher from the New York Giants who was once the No. 5 overall pick.
Apparently, they’ve already gone after this before.
“According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, the New York Giants spoke with the New Orleans Saints about trading edge-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux during the draft, though their asking price of a second-round pick was too high for the Saints,” Knox writes.
The Giants have been rumored to consider trading Thibodeaux for a while. They sometimes feel like they have an overabundance of pass rushers.
And now with Jaxson Dart likely out for the year, the whole vibe of the season may have changed.
“Thibodeaux was the fifth overall pick in 2022 and has flashed some elite upside during his time in New York,” Knox writes. “However, he’s set to be a free agent in 2027. If the Giants aren’t sold on keeping him and don’t believe they can consistently win without Dart, now is the time to move Thibodeaux.”
Kayvon Thibodeaux Trade Cost
Thibodeaux would cost a 2027 third-round pick in a trade, according to Knox.
The B/R write suggests that both the Saints and the Detroit Lions could have interest in Thibodeaux.
The Saints certainly do have the kind of defensive line that makes you wonder if there’s enough depth and firepower to get the job done.
Obviously, Cameron Jordan is a great leader, but he isn’t getting any younger. Chase Young has come into his own with New Orleans to lead the pass rush group, but he surely could use help.
If the Saints could really get Thibodeaux, it’d probably be an opportunity worth pursuing.
Saints Predicted to Trade for Former No. 5 Overall Pick