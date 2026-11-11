Saints QB Tyler Shough Explains How He ‘Looked Like A Real Idiot’

Tyler Shough and the New Orleans Saints picked up a big win on Sunday.

They needed overtime, but given that they entered Week 9 against the Cleveland Browns at 2-5, any victory counts — and a 23-22 final goes in the books as a win, no matter how long it takes or what it looks like.

The win pushed the Saints in a positive direction just two days before the NFL trade deadline, and they ended up being pretty quiet, just trading away Davon Godchaux.

In the NFC South Division, the race is still wide open, and the Saints will try to build on their OT victory to put together a stronger second half.

Shough spoke to local reporters on Wednesday, and he did reveal something he knows he wants to change going forward, despite the recent win.

And it was an awesome quote.

Tyler Shough Wants To Stop Looking ‘Like A Real Idiot’

Shough was able to get a laugh out of one of his answers during his Wednesday press conference.

“I have to change some stuff for sliding, that’s for sure,” Shough began, referring to slides at the end of a QB run. “I look like a real idiot on some of those.”

It is fair to say that Shough is not the most graceful slider out there — the announcer actually noted Sunday that Shough didn’t exactly look like Ricky Henderson.

“Normally you slide like baseball, you brace, but I was like, ah, can’t do that, so I just fell,” Shough said. “… Something to learn from. Just trying to get down earlier. It’s hard when you feel the presence behind you and don’t want to pull the ball in harm’s way.”

What’s Next for Saints?

This week is a big one for the Saints.

Their Week 10 game is at home at 1 p.m. ET (12 p.m. Central) against the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers and Saints enter Week 10 tied atop the NFC South Division, both at 3-5.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons are both right behind at 3-6, neither having had their bye week yet.

The Bucs have their bye this week, while the Falcons are at home against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.