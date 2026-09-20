Saints-Ravens Weather Forecast Features Rain Concern for QBs, WRs, Kickers

The New Orleans Saints got to enjoy the comfort of indoors in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.

In Week 2? They’re heading outside.

The Saints are in Baltimore to take on the Ravens, and it has a chance to be a messy game.

Storms are moving through the Northeast and East Coast of the United States, and they could impact a bunch of NFL games on Sunday.

That includes in Baltimore, where it’s raining on Sunday morning:

Good morning from Baltimore 🌧️ pic.twitter.com/wPfmkD9sNH — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 20, 2026

The forecast sounds like it could be worse, but it’s something that bears watching.

Saints-Ravens Weather Forecast

This is how Zach Langlois of the Fantasy Footballers describes the weather forecast here:

“Another game with rain! Much like other games, though, it will be fairly light, and the winds will be in the single digits. So while annoying, it likely will not impact too much of the game. Temperatures will be in the lower-80s.”

The AccuWeather forecast says, “Mostly cloudy and humid with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm.”

The probability of precipitation for the day as a whole is 97%.

The probability of thunderstorms for the day as a whole is 58%.

The afternoon lists a 65% chance of precipitation as of Sunday morning.

There will also be wind gusts up to 15 miles per hour.

Impact on Tyler Shough, Lamar Jackson, Chris Olave

If this forecast is going to cause problems, it would be in the passing and kicking games.

The Ravens seem well-equipped on paper to handle a messy day. They can just have Lamar Jackson run more often and throw less often, while also handing the ball off to the bruising Derrick Henry, who is likely even more difficult to tackle if everything is slick.

The Saints do have an underrated dual-threat QB, too, with Tyler Shough. He chucked the ball all over the yard in Detroit, but he could run more if the weather calls for it, too. New Orleans would need Travis Etienne to have a better performance than his debut, as well, to give them a top-notch RB to control the ball.

The biggest negative could be for wide receivers like Chris Olave, Devaughn Vele, Rashod Bateman and tight ends like Juwan Johnson and Mark Andrews. If the teams need to put the ball on the ground more, or if it gets harder to catch, that could be a problem.

It also might be an environment to avoid the kickers in fantasy lineups where possible, although the existence of rain at a number of stadiums this week could make that tricky. Tyler Loop and Daniel Carlson are good enough to be fine if the conditions aren’t too bad, but you never quite know how messy the field might actually get.