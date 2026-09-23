Saints Sign Former All-American With Great Hair From Dolphins

The New Orleans Saints certainly came away with the best hair side of this deal.

They lost long snapper Scott Daly off the practice squad on Tuesday when the Chicago Bears signed him away. But the replacement that the Saints signed in short order comes with some seriously flowing locks.

The new guy? Cal Adomitis, pictured atop this article with his hair out for all to see.

The news was reported by the New Orleans Football publication on Tuesday evening:

The #Saints are signing LS Cal Adomitis, a source tells NOF, after the Bears signed LS Scott Daly from the Saints’ practice squad. pic.twitter.com/DoBtXNSskw — NOF (@nofnetwork) September 22, 2026

Adomitis had most recently been on the Miami Dolphins‘ practice squad — a signing that was made less than a week ago.

But the Saints needed him more, getting him to be an active roster player at least for a few weeks.

Why Saints Signed Cal Adomitis

The Saints continue to cycle through the long snapper position.

Zach Wood, who had been their stalwart for a decade, is on injured reserve and will miss at least a few more weeks.

Daly had been signed before Week 2 to be the replacement, but then he got swiped off the practice squad after playing just one game for New Orleans.

That makes Adomitis the new replacement in the Big Easy.

Who is Cal Adomitis?

Cal Adomitis is a 28-year old long snapper originally from Pittsburgh, where he played at powerhouse Central Catholic High School.

Adomitis was already long snapping then, and from there, he attended the University of Pittsburgh to bring his special skill to the college level.

When he was a fifth-year senior in 2021, Adomitis was recognized as a first-team All-American and given the Patrick Mannelly Award, which is awarded to the top long snapper in all of college football.

That got him an undrafted free agent look with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Since then, Adomitis has spent time in the buildings of the Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers and most recently and briefly, the Dolphins.

Adomitis has appeared in 58 total NFL games. That includes a statistical total of eight tackles.

He had been the Bengals’ regular long snapper for three seasons, from 2022 through 2024, before bouncing around a bit. He snapped for about half of the 2025 season with the Eagles.

Adomitis was with the Packers this summer but didn’t make the team. They waived him at the end of the preseason.

The Dolphins had brought him aboard briefly when their long snapper Tucker Addington was dealing with an injury, but nothing came to fruition there, and so Adomitis was in position to look for a new team.

He found it quickly with the Saints, who had a big need, and will now try to deliver on his important task beginning in Week 3.