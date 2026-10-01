Saints Sign New RB With Great Name After Travis Etienne Injury News

The New Orleans Saints shelled out a lot of money in the offseason to sign Travis Etienne away from the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency.

But beginning in Week 4, the Saints are going to be without Etienne for a little while. He was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury and will have to miss a minimum of four games.

That pushes Alvin Kamara into a potential lead back role, but it also created a need at the bottom of the depth chart.

Teams like to stick with a consistent number of players at a position in the building, and with Etienne hurt, that made the Saints one light at RB.

To remedy that, they made a new signing on Wednesday.

Saints Sign New RB

The Saints have signed Ulysses Bentley IV to their practice squad.

Talk about an incredible name.

His grandpa actually tried out for the Saints back in the day:

he Saints signed RB Ulysses Bentley IV to the practice squad. Pretty cool story with local ties. His uncle is Kango Slimm from Partners-N-Crime & his grandfather tried out for the Saints in 1967. He was born in New Orleans but evacuated during Katrina to Houston — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) October 1, 2026

Who is Ulysses Bentley IV?

Ulysses Bentley IV is a 24-year old running back who grew up in Texas after relocating from New Orleans.

He played collegiately at SMU and then at Ole Miss.

He broke out immediately in college, earning AAC co-freshman of the year honors as a redshirt freshman for the Mustangs.

After three seasons at SMU, he entered the transfer portal and joined the Rebels.

Bentley got just 16 carries in his first season with Ole Miss, but then ran for 540 yards in 2023 and 419 in 2024.

It was enough to earn him a contract as an undrafted free agent with the Colts in 2025.

Bentley appeared in just one regular season game with the Colts in 2025. He got one run, and it went for 0 yards. He remained with the Colts this summer but was cut before Week 1.