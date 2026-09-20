Saints, Tyler Shough Make Statement vs. Ravens

If the New Orleans Saints are the talk of the NFL later this season, this will be the Sunday that everyone points to as the moment they arrived.

Sure, sometimes weird things happen early in the season, but this didn’t feel weird. This felt like a statement.

The Saints went to a rainy Baltimore on Sunday and upset two-time MVP Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

They came from behind, and it was second-year quarterback Tyler Shough scoring on a tush push in the closing minutes to give the Saints the final 24-17 margin.

Tyler Shough’s Potential

This is what the Saints were dreaming of when they drafted Shough in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

His age was a worry for some teams. He was the oldest QB in his draft class, and he’s actually older than his backup, Spencer Rattler, who was drafted a year earlier.

Still, the Saints were looking at one thing: Could Shough play?

It sure looks like he can.

He showed potential as a rookie, and he’s started this season in phenomenal fashion.

He threw for 325 yards after halftime in Week 1 (including overtime), which broke a franchise record held by Drew Brees.

And then on Sunday, he was efficient and solid despite the conditions.

Shough was 27-for-34 for 252 yards and a touchdown.

He also ran nine times for 23 yards and that game-winning score.

His passing TD went to Chris Olave, who starred again with eight grabs for 86 yards.

Shough also hit Juwan Johnson four times for 66 yards, and Devaughn Vele ended with five catches for 64 yards.

Shough’s efficiency was the key to keeping the Saints ahead of the sticks on a day they averaged 2.4 yards per rush as a team.

New Kicker Proves Right

One other narrative for the Saints this preseason was kicker: Charlie Smyth closed last season strong, but they didn’t keep the strong-legged righty from Northern Ireland on the roster.

Instead, they went with the veteran Daniel Carslon, and it paid off on Sunday.

He was good from 23, then 47, then 51 yards. The Saints needed all of those points.

NFC South Division Outlook

The Saints should have a chance in the NFC South.

The Falcons have begun the year 0-2 and are in a quarterback nightmare.

The Buccaneers lost Week 1 and were up against it in Week 2 against the Browns.

The Panthers are 1-1, and they might be the biggest threat with the way Bryce Young is playing.

But the NFL is so much about quarterbacks, and on Sunday, Shough saw a two-time MVP on the other side and answered the bell — Shough may not be an MVP, but he’s a winning NFL quarterback, and the future in New Orleans is bright.