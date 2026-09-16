Saints’ Tyler Shough Breaks Drew Brees Record in Week 1

For the first half of the season, Tyler Shough looked like he wasn’t ready to stake any claim as a potential quarterback of the future for the New Orleans Saints.

But then the Saints went to the locker room at halftime, and when they returned to the turf in Detroit, Shough looked like a totally different player.

He threw all over the Lions in the second half in what turned out to be a heartbreaking 31-30 overtime loss when the Saints failed to convert a two-point conversion for the win.

Shough chucked it around the yard, including on a game-tying drive in the final minutes of regulation just to force OT in the first place.

And in the process, he broke a Saints record book leaderboard that previously had a stranglehold on it by Drew Brees.

Tyler Shough Breaks Drew Brees Record

Brees previously held the Saints record for the most passing yards in a second half (plus potential overtime) in franchise history.

In fact, the leaderboard was all Brees, until Shough did his thing.

Shough threw for 325 yards after halftime on Sunday, which is the new record.

Brees had previously set the mark in 2008 against the Falcons with 310 yards after the half.

The leaderboard is more than just that one Brees game, though. He now holds spots 2-10.

He had games with 310 yards after halftime, and 292, and 275, and 269, and 261, and 261 again in the same season, and 256, and 255, and 231.

It’s astounding to look at:

Most passing yards in a 2H/OT in Saints franchise history: 1. Tyler Shough – 325 (’26 vs DET)

2. Drew Brees – 310 (’08 @ ATL)

3. Drew Brees – 292 (’12 vs DET)

4. Drew Brees – 275 (’14 @ SEA)

5. Drew Brees – 269 (’12 @ SF)

6. Drew Brees – 261 (’06 vs CIN)

7. Drew Brees – 261 (’06… pic.twitter.com/Kq2IzqmGBQ — QBgami (@QBgami) September 16, 2026

Shough will have a lot of work to do to take any of the other spots on that list and try to join Brees in some more company.

But just the fact that on one magical afternoon, Shough could find a way to move the ball through the air to an extent that even Brees never did, is a remarkable thing.

Tyler Shough’s Future

This is a big year for Shough, because the 2027 NFL Draft class is expected to have a bunch of intriguing quarterbacks.

The Saints took Shough in the 2025 second round, and he was the oldest QB in that class. If he struggled this year, and New Orleans earned a high-ranking draft pick, it’d be tempting for them to consider a new quarterback.

If Shough throws it like he did after halftime on Sunday, though, and does it with more consistency, the Saints might consider a path forward where Shough remains their guy. He’s certainly playing to make a case for his future, and it’s hard to do better than breaking a record held by Brees.