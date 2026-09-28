Saints’ Tyler Shough Makes 1st-Of-Its-Kind NFL History

The New Orleans Saints had to deal with a disappointing loss on Sunday. Going up against a beatable Las Vegas Raiders team, the Saints couldn’t emerge victorious.

That didn’t stop it from being yet another banner day for second-year QB Tyler Shough, who continues to look like one of the NFL’s rising stars.

Shough showed how he can throw it, and he showed how he can run it.

Soon, he’ll have to show how he can lead his team to a bounceback from a tough loss.

But even in Week 3, he managed to achieve something that had never been done before — when you get super specific about it.

Tyler Shough Makes Football History

Shough achieved what is called a ‘QBGami.’

It’s a new stat being tracked on social media that depends on the trifecta of passing yardage, passing touchdowns and interceptions.

If a player puts together a trio that’s never been done before, it’s a ‘QBGami.’

Because passing yardage has such a variation of possibilities, it’s very possible to put up a QBGami even in a relatively ordinary line, and that’s what Shough did Sunday.

He had 250 passing yards to go with four touchdowns and an interception.

That had never been done before in NFL history:

Tyler Shough

250 YDS / 4 TD / 1 INT 🚨QBgami!🚨 It’s the 6,408th unique QB stat line in NFL history, and the 6th unique combination of the 2026 season. https://t.co/tysR0yVlKe — QBgami (@QBgami) September 27, 2026

It’s likely that a lot of 4-TD games have more than 250 passing yards, but the ones that don’t could’ve simply had a nearby number (like 249) but not specifically 250.

It’s certainly a fascinating feat.

Tyler Shough Runs, Too

The fun thing about Shough: He also runs.

He only did it once on Sunday, but it was a beautiful thing — he scampered for 36 yards.

Shough saw room to escape and then took off through his line and then toward the right sideline.

He wasn’t caught until he got way down the field and was able to guide himself toward the sideline.

What’s Next For Saints?

Shough and the Saints will get one extra day to prepare for a bounceback attempt.

They don’t play in Week 4 until Monday Night Football when they take on the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons got a jolt in Week 3 when they got QB Michael Penix Jr. back, and they won on Thursday Night Football over the Green Bay Packers.

Both teams will enter Monday night at 1-2, and it could prove to be a crucial divisional clash in the NFC South.

Shough is going to have to prove that his ability to make plays can, in the end, contribute to Saints wins. It won’t be an easy task, but that’s what a potential franchise QB has to show he can do — win football games while making plays throughout. Shough is right on the verge of it, it appears.