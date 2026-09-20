Saints’ WR Roster Move Hints At Chris Olave Worry

Chris Olave is questionable for the New Orleans Saints in Week 2, when they’re slated to take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

That means there’s a chance the wide receiver doesn’t play.

Of course, it also means there’s a chance he does play.

But as kickoff approaches, it also means there’s some watching of the rest of the Saints’ decisions to see if they could hint at anything.

And on Saturday, one Saints roster move at least looks like a potential hint.

Saints Add WR For Week 2

The Saints have bolstered their wide receiver depth for Week 2 from their practice squad.

They announced on Saturday that Kevin Austin Jr. is being elevated to the gameday roster.

Austin is a 6-foot-2 wide receiver who was originally undrafted out of Notre Dame.

He played in eight games in his rookie season in 2024 and caught 11 passes for 151 yards.

He then played eight more games in 2025 and had 13 catches for 140 yards and a touchdown.

Austin is a big target who Saints coach Kellen Moore trusts when he has to call upon him.

Does that mean Olave is in trouble? Not necessarily.

A Key Detail

While Austin could be elevated to take Olave’s place, it’s not his first call-up of the year.

The Saints also elevated Austin in Week 1, and Olave’s health wasn’t in question then.

Austin didn’t have a catch or a target, but he was active for the Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions.

It appears the Saints like Austin even if he’s not filling in for someone else.

A player only gets three practice squad elevations in a season before he has to be signed to a full contract, though, so it’ll be interesting to monitor what the Saints do with Austin going forward, given that this is already his second elevation.

Olave Importance

Of course, the Saints really need Olave active on Sunday. They’re taking on the high-powered Baltimore Ravens, led by two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson.

With Olave, the Saints’ offense can put up some points, as they proved in the second half and overtime of Week 1.

Without Olave, the Saints may struggle to keep up with Jackson, Derrick Henry and the rest of the Ravens.

Olave was a monster in Week 1, finishing with 10 catches for 182 yards.

He also caught some positive attention for wearing a Guardian Cap in a game for the first time. He’s trying to stay healthy.

This isn’t a head injury, though, so there was no Guardian Cap to help protect Olave. He’ll just try to play through any worries and be out there in Week 2.