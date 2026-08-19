Scott Steiner’s Son Ignites Saints-Cowboys Joint Practice Brawl With WWE-Style Move

Joint NFL practices are supposed to warm up the starters for the actual exhibition game. But in Oxnard, the Saints and Cowboys decided to turn it into Monday Night Raw on Tuesday.

Tensions have been building up all afternoon while they were still trying to get in some reps. But a couple of shoves later, Brock Rechsteiner was delivering a clean, textbook German suplex, reminding everyone of all the unofficial WWE lessons he has been taking from his dad.

Saints’ Brock Rechsteiner Suplexes Cowboys Safety

Cowboys cornerback Caelen Carson got into a shoving match with Rechsteiner after a play, eventually reaching out and yanking his facemask. In August, yanking a wideout’s helmet is an automatic invitation to a brawl.

As the pile grew and players swarmed, Cowboys safety Jalen Thompson tried to grab Rechsteiner from behind. Big mistake. In the video posted by 33rd Team’s NFL Insider Ari Meirov, the unmistakable suplex that followed had players from both rosters flooding the pile.

Coaches tried blowing whistles and air horns to try and stop them. It took a solid couple of minutes, though, to actually separate the two teams.

“All the chippiness of it, not the ideal flow of a joint practice, but we got the work we need,” Saints head coach Keelan Moore said of the chaos. “Schotty and I communicated; we know each other from working in the past, so we communicated.”

To add another layer to the story, Rechsteiner is already facing a six-game suspension from the league, per the New York Post. He can still attend the training camp and the preseason games, just not the first six games of the regular season. Precisely because of that, the Saints may rule him out of the final 53-man roster and limit him to the practice squad only.

The Saints’ wideout room is crowded as it is. Making the 53-man roster against drafted rookies like Jordyn Tyson and Barion Brown, and a six-game ban, looks nearly impossible.

Roster moves here and there might make up for possibilities, but Moore holds the ultimate cards.

Even if it doesn’t, Rechsteiner has a plan, or better yet, an alternative career path in making.

Brock Rechsteiner Might Switch to WWE

The suplex didn’t come out of the blue. Rechsteiner has already admitted his long-term goal after wrapping up his NFL run is to join his cousin Bron Breakker in WWE and continue his Hall of Famer father, Scott Steiner’s legacy.

“I work out with Bron Breakker all the time back home. I go fishing with him a lot because he moved back to Georgia. He has really convinced me to, once I’m done playing football, to get into the wrestling business,” Rechsteiner told WDSU-TV, per the New York Post.