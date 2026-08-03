Broncos’ Sean Payton Sends Clear Message on Taysom Hill Reunion Rumors

Taysom Hill announced parting ways with the Saints after 9 years, and the internet instantly filled with reunion rumors with Sean Payton. The Denver Broncos as Hill’s potential landing spot makes the most sense, essentially because he built his entire jack-of-all-trades offensive identity under Payton during 2017-2022 in New Orleans.

Now with the NFL gods once again on their side, Payton grabbed the opportunity to confirm his interest in bringing the 35-year-old do-it-all offensive weapon to Denver.

“I think we would definitely look closely at, where’s he (Hill) at,” Payton told NFL Network’s Steve Wyche and Cynthia Frelund.

Sean Payton Shuts Down Noise About Taysom Hill’s Injured Knee

Hill’s knee injury and the following reconstruction surgery kept making rounds and injecting doubts about potential teams holding back their interest. Payton nipped it right in the bud, confirming the doctors’ certainty about bringing Hill.

“And there’s a lot that goes into that. We know he’s healthy. The injury that he had wasn’t just an ACL, it was like a complete knee reconstruction, and so the info is – our doctor who knows right where he’s at.”

Payton noted that players usually reach 100% joint strength in Year 2 after a major knee reconstruction.

After meeting him multiple times this offseason, the Broncos head coach added that he’ll likely see Hill at Drew Brees’ Hall of Fame enshrinement this coming week, and that he has been seeing him a lot this offseason too.

That said, Payton knows Denver won’t be the only team that “kicks the tires” on Hill.

Why Taysom Hill Fits Perfectly in Broncos