BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 20: Quarterback Tyler Shough #6 of the New Orleans Saints looks on after defeating the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Jordan Schultz: “80 percent on 3rd down first two weeks is insane tho bro! 🔥🎯”
@sports.beer.jokes: “You have no idea how important you are to this city”
@_sky.owens_: “You have no idea how long I’ve been fantasizing about another brees … you are perfect 🫡💯”
@colesinclair1: “Franchise QB 🙌🔥”
@josanfo27: “Tyler Shough saved my life”
@_jamiewebb_: “WHO 🖤 DAT 💛 ⚜️⚜️⚜️⚜️⚜️⚜️ LFG!!!!!!!!”
Social Media On Shough
Here’s what people were saying about Shough:
New Orleans Saints: “4th quarter Shough: 12/14 for 119 yards Pass TD Rush TD and a Saints VICTORY”
NFL on ESPN: “THE TYLER SHOUGH ERA IS HERE 🔥 Saints go out and defeat the Ravens on the road ⚜️”
Breiden Fehoko: “Tyler Shough a top 5 QB in the NFC. You can figure out the other 4.”
Looking At The Saints Right Now
The Saints are now 1-1 on the new season.
They had been coming off a 31-30 loss (in overtime) to the Detroit Lions.
Following the Ravens, the Saints will now head home to host the Las Vegas Raiders on September 27.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
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On Sunday, the New Orleans Saints visited the Baltimore Ravens in Maryland.They won by a score of 24-17.Tyler Shough threw for 252 yards, one touchdown (and no interceptions).He also rushed for 23 yards and a touchdown.New Orleans Saints Star Shough Sends Out Viral PostAfter the game, Shough made a post to Instagram that had over […]
New Orleans Saints Star Tyler Shough Sends Out Viral Post After Ravens Game