New Orleans Saints Star Tyler Shough Sends Out Viral Post After Ravens Game

On Sunday, the New Orleans Saints visited the Baltimore Ravens in Maryland.

They won by a score of 24-17.

Tyler Shough threw for 252 yards, one touchdown (and no interceptions).

He also rushed for 23 yards and a touchdown.

New Orleans Saints Star Shough Sends Out Viral Post

After the game, Shough made a post to Instagram that had over 65,000 likes in five hours.

He wrote: “Handle Business⚜️ #whodat #victorymonday”

Comments On His Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Chris Olave: “⛹🏾‍♂️”

Jordan Schultz: “80 percent on 3rd down first two weeks is insane tho bro! 🔥🎯”

@sports.beer.jokes: “You have no idea how important you are to this city”

@_sky.owens_: “You have no idea how long I’ve been fantasizing about another brees … you are perfect 🫡💯”

@colesinclair1: “Franchise QB 🙌🔥”

@josanfo27: “Tyler Shough saved my life”

@_jamiewebb_: “WHO 🖤 DAT 💛 ⚜️⚜️⚜️⚜️⚜️⚜️ LFG!!!!!!!!”

Social Media On Shough

Here’s what people were saying about Shough:

New Orleans Saints: “4th quarter Shough: 12/14 for 119 yards Pass TD Rush TD and a Saints VICTORY”

NFL on ESPN: “THE TYLER SHOUGH ERA IS HERE 🔥 Saints go out and defeat the Ravens on the road ⚜️”

Breiden Fehoko: “Tyler Shough a top 5 QB in the NFC. You can figure out the other 4.”

Looking At The Saints Right Now

The Saints are now 1-1 on the new season.

They had been coming off a 31-30 loss (in overtime) to the Detroit Lions.

Following the Ravens, the Saints will now head home to host the Las Vegas Raiders on September 27.