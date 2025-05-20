Rattler Sees Saints Quarterback Competition as ‘Great Opportunity’

The race is on to replace Derek Carr in New Orleans.

While NFL training camp is still months away, the frontrunners to take over the Saints’ quarterback job are hardly a mystery.

In the mix alongside second-round rookie Tyler Shough and 2023 fourth-rounder Jake Haener is another unproven commodity in Spencer Rattler.

The 24-year-old Rattler is the youngest of the trio but also is the most experienced professionally, having appeared in seven games (six starts) as a rookie in 2024.

While it may be a small sample size, Rattler believes that experience will serve him well as he tries to win the job.

“You can’t put too much pressure on yourself,” Rattler said in a video posted Monday by the team. “It’s Year Two. Great opportunity ahead of me. I’ve just got to keep working, keep my head down and give it what I’ve got.”

Carr’s Retirement Shapes Saints’ Plans

News of Carr’s shoulder injury surfaced in early April, three days before the start of voluntary offseason workouts and just weeks before the NFL Draft.

After insisting it wouldn’t alter their plans, the Saints went ahead and drafted a quarterback anyway. And not just any quarterback, but Shough, the third signal-caller off the board behind Cam Ward (No. 1) and Jaxson Dart (No. 25).

It marked their first time taking a quarterback within the first two rounds since Archie Manning went second overall in 1971.

Then, on May 10, came the announcement that Carr was retiring from the NFL following 11 seasons.

Speaking Monday at the Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic, Rattler told reporters he wasn’t surprised by Carr’s decision to call it quits.

“It wasn’t surprising to me,” Rattler said. “I knew with Derek possibly retiring we needed another guy. But you can’t control that.”

Saints QB Room Lacking Experience

Rattler was inconsistent at best as a rookie. The former fifth-rounder out of South Carolina completed 57% of his passes, had more interceptions (five) than touchdowns (four), and lost all six of his starts. As it is, the Saints tied for last place in the NFC South at 5-12.

That led to the Saints bringing in former Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to be their new head coach.

Even before Carr’s shocking retirement, his days in New Orleans were likely numbered. As ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Katherine Terrell explained, Carr was heading into his final year of guaranteed money, setting the stage for a potential breakup in 2026.

They also reported, citing three league sources, that a representative from Carr’s camp had gauged at least two quarterback-needy teams about their interest in the four-time Pro Bowler. These conversations are said to have occurred prior to the start of free agency in early March.

Including undrafted rookie Hunter Dekkers, who played last season at Iowa Western Community College, the Saints’ four quarterbacks have a combined total of 267 career passing attempts in the NFL.

It’s a precarious position to be ahead of OTAs, but the Saints are trudging forward. For the time being, it’s the only choice they have.

“It’s a tight-knit room” Rattler said. “Love the coaches, love the guys in there. We’re just working right now.”