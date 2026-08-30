New Orleans Saints Make Spencer Rattler Trade Decision After Interest: Report

The New Orleans Saints have received calls about quarterback Spencer Rattler, but those inquiries apparently have not convinced the team to part with its former starter.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on August 29 that New Orleans has received trade interest in Rattler but currently plans to keep him. Fowler added that Rattler is expected to provide depth behind starting quarterback Tyler Shough, barring a change.

That is a meaningful development after an offseason in which Rattler repeatedly surfaced as a possible trade candidate. Other teams have apparently moved beyond speculation and actually checked on his availability, but the Saints appear to value what Rattler gives them more than whatever compensation has been offered.

Jaguars Checked on Spencer Rattler Before Making Another Trade

At least one of the teams showing interest in Rattler has emerged.

NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill reported that the Jacksonville Jaguars inquired about Rattler. Jacksonville ultimately went in another direction, acquiring quarterback Quinn Ewers from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a swap of Day 3 picks in the 2028 NFL draft.

The Jaguars’ inquiry helps distinguish the current situation from the Rattler trade speculation that followed him throughout the offseason.

Jacksonville had inquired about Rattler as well https://t.co/59jgQKJVMM — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) August 29, 2026

Before the 2026 NFL draft, ESPN’s Adam Schefter had identified Rattler as one of the quarterbacks who could generate interest. New Orleans nevertheless held onto him then, and Fowler’s new report indicates the Saints remain reluctant to move him even after receiving calls.

Rattler also gave interested teams another look this summer. He and Zach Wilson spent the preseason competing for the backup role behind Shough, with the Saints describing both quarterbacks as playing well during camp.

Rattler finished the preseason in encouraging fashion as New Orleans beat Dallas 27-24 on August 28. He contributed an 8-yard rushing touchdown as the Saints’ offense rebounded from being shut out by the Rams a week earlier.

Saints Depth Chart: Keeping Rattler Gives New Orleans Cheap Insurance Behind Tyler Shough

New Orleans also has a straightforward football reason not to cash in Rattler for a late-round pick.

Rattler has already made 14 NFL starts over his first two seasons. In 2025, he completed 67.7% of his passes for 1,586 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions before Shough eventually took over the offense. Those numbers represented a sizable improvement from Rattler’s rookie season, when he completed 57% of his passes with four touchdowns and five interceptions.

He is inexpensive, too.

Over the Cap lists Rattler with a $1.159 million cap charge for 2026 and a $1.274 million charge in 2027. He remains under his rookie contract through that season.

That matters when weighing a trade. The Saints would not simply be moving a quarterback who lost his starting job to Shough; they would be giving up a 25-year-old backup who already has substantial starting experience and costs little against the cap.

Shough is clearly the centerpiece of New Orleans’ quarterback plans after throwing for 2,384 yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie in 2025. But having Rattler behind him gives the Saints an experienced option if Shough misses time or struggles.

Unless another team is willing to pay enough to outweigh that insurance, New Orleans appears prepared to keep it.