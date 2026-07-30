Taysom Hill Breaks Silence on Future With Emotional Parting Message to Saints

Taysom Hill was one of Sean Payton’s best products in New Orleans until Wednesday night. Hill’s time with the Saints officially concluded as the 35-year-old released a final statement closing the door on his time with New Orleans.

Hill released a statement on the first day of training camp confirming that a return is not on the cards.

“I’ve taken time this offseason to think carefully about what comes next for my family and me,” Hill said. “I still don’t have a clear answer about what the future holds, but I know that returning to New Orleans is not in the cards. As training camp begins, I didn’t want my silence to be misinterpreted, and as hard as it is to put into words, I wanted to express my gratitude.”

Rumors had swirled after Hill sold his New Orleans home in the offseason and second-year QB Hunter Dekkers showed up to camp wearing Hill’s old No. 7 jersey, but Hill’s post provided the finality fans were waiting for.

Taysom Hill Leaves Door Open for Other Teams

The way Hill’s post was going, every Saints fan expected a retirement announcement coming next. It never did.

Hill intentionally left room for other teams’ interest in him as a free agent. Of course, the talks of a potential reunion with Sean Payton at Denver sparked immediately.

“I’m still working through what comes next,” Hill added, hinting at receiving phone calls from NFL teams in the next few days.

If Hill does retire, he’ll be the fifth player in NFL history to reach 10+ passing, 10+ rushing, and 10+ receiving touchdowns.

A quarterback, tight end, wide receiver, running back, and even cameos on the special teams, Hill did it all in the nine years he spent in Who Dat Nation.

His stat sheet is yet more shocking than the positions he filled. He is the only player in the entire Super Bowl era to rack up 1,000+ passing yards, 1,000+ rushing yards, and 1,000+ receiving yards.

GM Mickey Loomis Bids Adieu

General Manager Loomis extended an official statement as well following Hill’s formal farewell.

“Taysom’s career to this point as a member of the Saints organization has been remarkable in all facets,” Loomis said via a X post.

“His intelligence, unique athletic ability, versatility and unselfishness have benefited this team in many facets for the past nine seasons. Additionally, he’s been a great teammate and excellent leader and mentor. We thank Taysom for all his great contributions, and we are positive that a day will come when all of his accomplishments can be properly celebrated.”

Loomis’s acknowledgement of the conclusion of one of the most versatile chapters in franchise history comes with a clear message that the Saints roster moves have proven lately. New Orleans is moving towards a younger core.

A final chapter with a franchise doesn’t mean Hill is about to entirely close his book. At least not until he makes an official announcement.

Until a deal is actually inked, rumors linking him to Denver will continue making rounds, and NFL insiders will have a new signing to keep an eye out for.