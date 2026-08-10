New Orleans Saints Showing Interest in Controversial Former 1st-Round Pick

The New Orleans Saints are taking a closer look at one of the most complicated free agents still available ahead of the 2026 season.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported on August 10 that former Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold will meet with the Saints after visiting the Seattle Seahawks. Garafolo added that Arnold previously visited the Houston Texans and that other teams are attempting to vet both the player and the serious legal case hanging over him.

For New Orleans, that makes this more interesting than a routine late-summer search for cornerback depth. The Saints already have a young secondary built around Kool-Aid McKinstry, Quincy Riley and offseason addition Martin Emerson Jr. The interest in Arnold suggests New Orleans sees enough upside in the former No. 24 overall pick to investigate whether the talent could justify taking on considerable uncertainty.

Terrion Arnold Could Reunite With Kool-Aid McKinstry

There would be plenty of familiarity awaiting Arnold in New Orleans.

Arnold and McKinstry played alongside one another at Alabama and became one of college football’s most accomplished cornerback tandems. Both were named first-team All-SEC selections for the Crimson Tide in 2023.

They then entered the NFL together.

Detroit traded up to select Arnold with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, while the Saints landed McKinstry 17 picks later at No. 41.

Two years later, their careers have taken drastically different turns.

McKinstry is coming off a breakout second season in which he started all 17 games and recorded 17 passes defensed and three interceptions. He enters 2026 as one of the Saints’ most important young defenders.

Arnold, meanwhile, became available after the Lions released him in June following his arrest. Across two seasons in Detroit, he appeared in 24 games with 22 starts, recording 91 tackles, 18 passes defensed and one interception.

That pedigree helps explain why several NFL teams are at least willing to evaluate him.

Saints Don’t Have to Force a Terrion Arnold Signing

The Saints’ current cornerback situation gives them an important advantage: they don’t need Arnold badly enough to overlook the risk.

New Orleans signed Emerson to a one-year contract in April. The former Cleveland Browns starter is working his way back after a torn Achilles wiped out his 2025 season, and the Saints also have Riley competing for snaps alongside McKinstry.

Defensive back has been a roster concern following Alontae Taylor’s departure for the Tennessee Titans, and New Orleans added seventh-round cornerback T.J. Hall in the draft before signing Emerson.

That makes an Arnold visit look less like desperation and more like an opportunity to investigate whether a 23-year-old former first-round talent can improve the competition.

But football ability is only part of that evaluation.

Arnold faces eight felony charges — four counts of kidnapping and four counts of robbery with a firearm or deadly weapon — stemming from an alleged February incident in Florida. Prosecutors allege Arnold helped direct a plan targeting men he believed were responsible for property stolen from him. Arnold’s representatives have denied the allegations against him.

The timing is especially notable. Arnold’s next scheduled court proceeding is an August 13 arraignment in Tampa, only days after the reported Saints meeting.

A visit does not mean New Orleans will sign him. But with Seattle, Houston and now the Saints evaluating Arnold, NFL teams are clearly attempting to determine whether there is a path for the former first-round pick to resume his career while his criminal case remains unresolved.

For New Orleans, the football fit is easy to understand. The much harder calculation is everything that comes with it.