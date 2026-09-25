New Orleans Saints Get Good News Before Raiders Game

The New Orleans Saints will have Travis Etienne Jr. available for Sunday’s home opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Etienne has no game designation despite appearing on New Orleans’ practice reports with a hamstring injury earlier this week, according to reporter Erin Summers’ Friday update. It is welcome news for a Saints backfield whose workload was already a talking point before the injury appeared.

The final update was mixed, however. Summers also reported that rookie receiver and return specialist Barion Brown is out with a hamstring injury, while rookie defensive tackle Christen Miller will miss the game with a toe injury.

RB Travis Etienne Jr (hamstring) has no injury designation and is good to go https://t.co/sXMcgEkjul — Erin Summers (@ErinESummers) September 25, 2026

Travis Etienne Cleared After Hamstring Concern

Etienne was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday, according to the Saints’ injury reports. His lack of a game designation removes the immediate question of whether he will suit up against Las Vegas. It does not settle how New Orleans will split the carries.

Alvin Kamara returned to action against Baltimore in Week 2, and Etienne finished that game with eight carries for 25 yards and two catches for six yards. He still had a hand in the Saints’ comeback: His two-point conversion run tied the game in the fourth quarter before New Orleans completed its 24-17 win.

Now coach Kellen Moore has both Etienne and Kamara available for the Raiders matchup. That matters particularly with starting left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. on injured reserve following the ankle injury he suffered against the Ravens. New Orleans will be working through a change up front without also having to rule out one of its primary running backs.

Barion Brown and Christen Miller Ruled Out vs. Raiders

Brown’s absence reaches beyond the receiver rotation. He also returns kicks for New Orleans and had a 53-yard kickoff return against Baltimore that helped set up a field goal just before halftime. The Saints will need another option in that role Sunday.

Christen Miller, meanwhile, was inactive against the Ravens because of his toe injury. Friday’s designation confirms the defensive tackle will miss a second consecutive game.

The Saints enter their first home game at 1-1, coming off a road win over Baltimore. Etienne’s clearance gives them one fewer injury question on offense. How much work he gets alongside Kamara remains a separate decision.