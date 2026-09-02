New Orleans Saints QB Tyler Shough Makes Heartfelt Post Before Season

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough kept his message short as he turned his attention toward his second NFL season.

Shough posted a series of photos to Instagram on September 1 and wrote simply, “For the Fam.” The post came less than two weeks before the Saints open the 2026 regular season against the Detroit Lions and after Shough established himself as New Orleans’ starting quarterback during the second half of his rookie season.

It is a much different position than the one Shough occupied entering 2025.

The Saints selected Shough with the No. 40 overall pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft, but he did not make his first start until Week 9. Once he got the job, however, the Saints never went back.

Shough started the final nine games and went 5-4, including victories in four of New Orleans’ final five contests. Shough is now atop a quarterback room heading into a season in which his development will be one of the biggest factors determining how far Kellen Moore’s team can climb.

Tyler Shough Produced Several Career-Best Performances as a Rookie

Shough appeared in 11 games overall in 2025 and completed 221 of 327 passes, good for a 67.6% completion rate. He finished with 2,384 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, six interceptions and a 91.3 passer rating. He also ran 45 times for 186 yards and three scores.

His numbers became considerably more meaningful after he took over as the starter on November 2 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Shough’s first NFL victory came one week later against the Carolina Panthers, when he completed 19 of 27 passes for 282 yards and two touchdowns in a 17-7 win.

His biggest passing day came late in the season against the Tennessee Titans. Shough went 22-of-27 for a career-high 333 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in a 34-26 victory. His 81.5% completion rate and 142.8 passer rating in that game were also season highs among his starts.

A week earlier against the New York Jets, Shough set rookie-season highs with 32 completions and 49 attempts while throwing for 308 yards in a 29-6 victory.

He showed another dimension against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Shough threw for only 144 yards but ran for a season-high 55 yards and two touchdowns as New Orleans won 24-20.

Those performances helped turn what began as a developmental rookie season into something considerably more important for the Saints.

Shough Enters 2026 With the Saints Offense in His Hands

Among rookie quarterbacks in 2025, Shough finished first in passing yards per game, completion percentage, passer rating and wins as a starter, according to the Saints. His 103.3 third-down passer rating also led the entire NFL.

That is important context for a post as simple as “For the Fam.”

Shough is no longer trying to earn a chance to play. The Saints are entering 2026 expecting him to build on what he showed after Week 9, and offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier was discussing Shough’s development with reporters as recently as September 1.

His first test will not be an easy one.

New Orleans opens the regular season on the road against the Lions on September 13 at Ford Field. It will be the Saints’ first road opener since 2022 and the first of consecutive road games before their home opener against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3.

A year ago, Shough did not receive his first start until November.

This time, the season begins with the Saints already his team to lead.