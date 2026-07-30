Saints QB Tyler Shough Posts Two-Word Response to Chris Olave Contract News

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough needed only two words to express his approval of the team’s new agreement with wide receiver Chris Olave.

Shough shared the NFL’s announcement of Olave’s extension on his Instagram Story and wrote, “Real deal,” adding flying-money emojis. The reaction came shortly after the Saints secured Shough’s leading receiver on a four-year extension reportedly worth up to $132 million, with $90 million guaranteed.

The Saints formally announced that they had agreed to a multiyear extension with Olave on July 30, although the team did not disclose the financial terms. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the four-year value and guarantees through Olave’s representatives.

For Shough, the deal preserves a partnership that became one of the strongest reasons for optimism in New Orleans late last season.

Tyler Shough Gets Long-Term Security With Chris Olave

Olave produced career highs with 100 receptions, 1,163 receiving yards and nine touchdowns during the 2025 season. He earned second-team All-Pro recognition and finished seventh in the NFL in receptions and eighth in receiving yards.

His connection with Shough became particularly important after the young quarterback took over the offense. Olave recorded 603 receiving yards and seven touchdowns from Week 10 onward, according to Canal Street Chronicles, while emerging as Shough’s most dependable target.

One of their strongest performances came against the Tennessee Titans in December. Shough threw for 333 yards and two touchdowns during a 34-26 comeback victory, while Olave finished with 119 yards and caught one of Shough’s touchdown passes.

That late-season connection helps explain why Shough had such an enthusiastic response to the agreement. The extension is not merely a reward for Olave’s individual production. It keeps the Saints’ most accomplished receiver paired with the quarterback they hope can become their long-term starter.

Shough had already praised Olave during the offseason, saying the receiver looked better than he had ever seen him and highlighting his speed and change of direction.

Now the Saints have ensured that the pairing will not face an immediate contract expiration after the 2026 season.

Chris Olave’s Extension Ends Brief Training-Camp Hold-In

Olave reported to training camp but sat out full-team periods while negotiations continued, a tactic commonly described as a hold-in. General manager Mickey Loomis publicly expressed optimism that the Saints could complete an agreement, and the sides finalized it during the opening week of camp.

The reported maximum value of $132 million works out to $33 million per season over the four new years. Olave had been scheduled to play on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, which was worth approximately $15.5 million for 2026.

The agreement also represents a significant commitment from New Orleans after years of speculation about whether the franchise might eventually trade Olave rather than pay him. Instead, the Saints have identified him as a foundational player for an offense being shaped around Shough.

Olave enters his fifth season with 291 receptions, 3,728 yards and 19 touchdowns in 55 regular-season games. He is one of only three players in Saints history, along with Michael Thomas and Marques Colston, to begin his career with consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

Shough’s response was brief, but its message was clear. The Saints kept his top target, ended an early-camp distraction and committed major resources to keeping their most important passing-game partnership intact.