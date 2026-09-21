“You know how social media be, but it’s not really motivation, man. People try to compare people all the time, but I feel like Tyler’s one of one,” the Saints wide receiver said. “He’s making a name for himself in his league and by the end of the year, I feel like he’s going to be one of the top quarterbacks.”

Throughout the first two weeks and all their ups and downs, Olave has made it clear that he’s got Shough’s back.

Olave was right there picking up Shough when he was losing hope vs. the Lions in Week 1.

“We all know what he can do, but it’s going to be adversity sometimes, and he’s going to need other people to pick him up. And that’s what I was just telling him. He’s the best. And like you said, he just bounced back. We all know he can do it, and he bounced back. He had a great game in the second half,” Olave said in Week 1.

And he’s here now cheering for Shough when he finally handed the best answer he could, a win, to the Ravens coaches mocking him all week.

With the chemistry they are sharing, the QB-WR duo might soon be the next nightmare for the NFC.