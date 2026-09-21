Baltimore Ravens DC Anthony Weaver thought he was handing Tyler Shough a sly compliment by calling him a “poor man’s Josh Allen,” but the rest of the Ravens staff spent the week treating it like a gold mine, turning “poor man” into the running joke of the locker room.

Sunday’s statement win over the Ravens was all Shough needed to prove he is no “poor man’s” anything. After the second-half comeback that will haunt the Ravens’ coaches for days, Shough admitted that being called a discounted version of someone actually fueled him up.

Tyler Shough Sweetly Shuts Down Ravens Coaches

“I loved it. I knew what he meant by it, but yeah, obviously he’s an elite player, but it fires me up,” Shough said, according to Farrah Yvette.

Shough’s 1-yard quarterback sneak on fourth-and-goal with 1:32 left, which was later a confirmed TD, turned the tables for the Saints.

His other TD, a 21-yard passing touchdown to Chris Olave marked the turnaround for the Saints entering the second half.

Weaver knew what he was talking about when he referred to him as “poor man’s Josh Allen.” He was, indeed, trying to pay him a compliment from the time Shough played Miami last season with Weaver as their DC.

Has all the arm talent in the world [and] can run. I don’t think he gets enough credit for how good [of] an athlete he is,” Weaver said. ” … I just think the more reps he gets, the more confident he’s going to get in that scheme and with the talent around him. I think they have done a good job of trying to build the talent around him. They have tremendous skill players. I think they have upgraded their offensive line from when I saw [them] a year ago. So, sky’s the limit for the kid.”

Chris Olave’s Two Cents

Even Chris Olave thought it was hilarious, and the more hilarious part was Shough downplaying it.