This Is When Jordyn Tyson Can Come Back For Saints

The New Orleans Saints may only be 1-2, but their offense has gotten off to a roaring start to the 2026 NFL season, averaging more than 27 points per game.

They’re doing that without their 2026 first-round pick, who has the potential to be an offensive star.

That’s Jordyn Tyson, of course, the wide receiver out of Arizona State.

Soon enough, Tyson should be back to help aid the Saints’ offense and Tyler Shough’s passing game.

For at least one more week, the Saints will be without Tyson. Week 4 is Monday Night Football for the Saints against the Atlanta Falcons.

But then the countdown will really begin.

When is Jordyn Tyson Coming Back?

While there hasn’t been a ton of fresh reporting on this, it’s known that Tyson is eligible to return after Week 4.

Tyson was placed on injured reserve before the season began, which meant he had to miss at least four games.

Thus, Week 5 is the first time he could play.

4. Jordyn Tyson WR, NO – Was the No. 8 overall pick in the draft

– Eligible to return from IR after Week 4 (33% rostered)

– Tyler Shough has already thrown for 912 yards and 8 TDs The Saints are airing it out and Tyson will be ready to go right away w a big role pic.twitter.com/HDPjohnLOQ — Ryan Linkletter (@blitzlink_) September 30, 2026

Tyson was a star at Arizona State and was the second WR drafted in the 2026 NFL Draft behind Ohio State’s Carnell Tate. Some preferred Tyson to Tate, as well.

Injuries are a bit of a concern since Tyson dealt with them in college, too, but when he’s on the field, there are few more talented young receivers than Tyson.

Whether the Saints get him back in Week 5 or at some point later this season, he’ll be a welcome and exciting addition.

How Jordyn Tyson Fits Saints WR Depth Chart

The Saints may choose to work Tyson in slowly when he first gets back, but you’d expect that he’ll soon get a large role.

New Orleans could be looking at a good problem. Chris Olave and Devaughn Vele have both played starring parts in the early stages of this season. Vele has actually run more routes than any other WR in the NFL.

Clearly, there’s room in an offense for three wideouts to contribute, but it’s not always easy to anticipate how the production might get split up.

It’s actually probably a comfort for the Saints to have Olave and Vele, so they don’t have to push Tyson too hard too early. He can acclimate at his speed, and when he’s ready, it’ll be a great thing for the Saints.