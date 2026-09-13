Where Is Taysom Hill? Why Saints’ Fan Favorite Isn’t Playing to Start NFL Season

Taysom Hill is a guy that fans in New Orleans will never forget.

He put together a legendary career for the Saints — not a classic NFL legend, but the kind that when it’s spoken of down the road will be tough to believe that it really happened.

Hill was a quarterback. He was a tight end. He was a running back.

He played special teams, and he ran through people, and he ran away from people.

There’s never been a skillset quite like Hill’s in the NFL, at least with a player who was actually empowered to do all those things.

Hill spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Saints. He ran 489 times for 2,551 yards and 34 touchdowns. He caught 110 passes for 1,034 yards and 11 touchdowns. And he completed 195-of-308 passes (63.3%) for 2,426 yards and 12 touchdowns.

That’s a trifecta of yardage stats that has never been matched in the history of the NFL.

Hill is 36 years old now, though, and as the 2026 NFL season gets underway, Hill is missing in action.

Where Is Taysom Hill?

Hill is still a free agent, having had his contract end at the conclusion of last season with the Saints, and not having signed with anyone by the time Week 1 arrived.

It’s not clear if Hill had a whole lot of suitors in free agency.

His former Saints coach, Sean Payton, was said to be considering bringing Hill to the Denver Broncos this summer, but that apparently didn’t end up happening.

The difficulty with Hill comes in large part because of who he is as a player. Yes, his versatility is obviously incredibly useful, but to maximize him, he almost requires his own offensive system.

The Saints had whole formations that were about where Hill was and what Hill could do.

Sometimes, he was on the field as the only quarterback. Sometimes, he was on the field with another quarterback.

With Hill now being 36, there’s the potential for diminishing returns. Is he really worth all the extra work it would take to allow Hill the chance to shine?

On the flip side, it does seem like a team could find a use for Hill even in a smaller role. He’s a highly experienced veteran who has done and seen so much in the NFL. That’s not nothing.

Is Taysom Hill Retired?

There has been no kind of announcement about a Hill retirement, although that doesn’t mean he hasn’t made up his mind.

Hill has played nine NFL seasons, but he got started late because of his Mormon mission, so at the aforementioned 36 years of age, he’s quite old in NFL terms, particularly if a team was viewing him as a non-quarterback.

The Saints essentially gave Hill a farewell at the end of last season, allowing their fans a chance to bid him adieu.

Now, Hill waits for a call that may not come again.