Why Chris Olave’s Helmet is Bigger Than his Saints Teammates

Chris Olave is standing out on an NFL field for a new reason this year.

In Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season, the New Orleans Saints‘ star wide receiver had a huge helmet on his head.

Well, sort of.

Why Is Chris Olave’s Helmet Bigger?

Olave isn’t actually wearing a bigger helmet. He’s got a standard helmet on his head. That’s just not what you’re seeing on the TV screen.

He’s got a covering over his helmet. It’s a Guardian Cap.

What is a Guardian Cap?

A Guardian Cap is a soft, protective, shell covering that goes over the regulation NFL helmet.

It is designed to help prevent head injuries. The idea is that it limits the overall damage that impact can do by softening the amount of force that actually goes onto the skull and brain.

Guardian Caps were first allowed to be worn on NFL practice fields in 2020.

The first time players could wear Guardian Caps in games was 2024.

Last season, approximately 20 players wore a Guardian Cap at some point, with the most prominent being former Packers and now-Patriots receiver Romeo Doubs.

The Saints also have rookie defensive tackle Christen Miller wearing one of the head coverings.

Why Is Chris Olave Wearing a Guardian Cap?

Olave is wearing a Guardian Cap because he has a long history of head injuries.

He first sustained a recorded concussion when he was in Ohio State in 2020.

He then got his first in the NFL with the Saints in 2022.

Olave had another concussion in 2023 and came back the following week.

In 2024, he was concussed on Oct. 13, and then again on Nov. 3. He had to be taken off the field on a backboard after the November concussion.

Olave publicly admitted at the time that he considered retirement despite being just 24 years old. That’s how bad the concussion concern was, and still is.

The Guardian Cap is at least a step in the right direction, although Olave has already had a lot of head trauma in his career.