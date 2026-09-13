Why Daniel Carlson Is Kicking for Saints, not Charlie Smyth

When the New Orleans Saints open the 2026 NFL season on Sunday against the Detroit Lions, they’ll do it with a different kicker than many imagined.

Charlie Smyth closed last season strong for the Saints, but he’s currently only on the New Orleans practice squad in an International Pathway Player spot.

Instead, Daniel Carlson is the Saints’ kicker.

Sure, it isn’t the most exciting storyline, but it is notable.

For one, Smyth was a really cool story in the latter stages of last season as the rest of the Saints season proved to be a bit of a letdown. And it’s also notable that Carlson, who was so good for the Raiders for years, is no longer kicking for Las Vegas.

In the end, though, it’s a decision the Saints felt they had to make to give themselves the best chance of winning the NFC South Division.

Why Is Daniel Carlson Kicking for the Saints?

Carlson is kicking because the Saints went with veteran experience when the opportunity presented itself.

The Raiders chose to go with a new kicker this season, Matt Gay, and that left Carlson on the free agent market this summer looking for a job.

The Saints signed Carlson relatively late in the game, but with enough time for him to come in and prove himself.

Kicking is usually a pretty simple decision for coaching staffs. If Carlson came in and kicked better than Smyth in various workouts and practices, that was surely enough when combined with Carlson’s pedigree to keep him in town.

Carlson made two Pro Bowls earlier in his career with the Raiders, and at his best, he’s one of the most accurate kickers in the NFL.

The Saints will be hoping Carlson can rediscover his top form as he begins to kick in a new uniform.

Why Isn’t Charlie Smyth Kicking?

The Saints clearly decided that despite Smyth’s intriguing upside, they wanted someone more proven.

The strong-legged kicker is originally from Northern Ireland, and he didn’t have a whole lot of kicking experience before making his NFL debut with the Saints during the 2025 season.

Smyth ended up playing in six games with the Saints in 2025, and he went 12-for-16 on field goals. That included 4-for-6 from 50-yards or more, and he made a kick from 57 yards as part of his long-distance kicking.

The rookie also made 13-of-13 extra points, so it’s not like he had presented any obvious causes for concern.

Sometimes, teams just go with the player they feel they have the best read on. Smyth presented some mystery, while Carlson presented more security, and that’s the path the Saints chose.

As mentioned above, Smyth is still on the practice squad, so he could get a chance at some point this season.